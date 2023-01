Gulf Giants v Sharjah Warriors

Monday 23 January, 14:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Gulf Giants made it four wins out of four against the previously unbetaen Desert Vipers. The chase of 195 made two things absolute clear: Giants are a decent side and the toss bias remains as important as ever.

Three of the Giants' wins have come chasing. And although they look to have the best balance of any XI in the competition, they are unlikely to be immune to getting on the wrong side of the flip.

Sharjah Warriors know all about that. When they got the chance to chase last time out they looked like a million bucks having hitherto been weak. They pumped 177 off with ease at this venue versus Dubai Capitals.

With the match odds market likely to have the Warriors at 2.26/5 if the toss goes their way, it could be time to take on the Giants.

Tom Kohler Cadmore's ton against the Capitals is a major boost and they're agggressive up fron with three of their front four destructive. Moeen Ali completes the trip but Dawid Malan might not be suited to these tracks.

It might also be shrewd to replace Joe Denly with hitter Paul Walter. Denly just isn't a finisher of note at this level. Walter might no be either but he the game to be.

MI Cape Town v Pretoria Capitals

Monday 23 January, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

We have been quick to criticise Cape Town in the inaugural season but one has to hand it to them for their last performance against Paarl Royals. On a surface which had massivley favoured the chaser, they defended 142 against Paarl at Boland.

And they did so with ease. Jofra Archer made the difference to put behind them some shaky efforts defending against Sunrisers.

Newlands is a bat-first venue and Cape Town will aim for the average winning score of 173. The 171 they made against Sunrisers wasn't enough. The average first-dig score has been a shade under 180 although the surface has looked a little trickier for batters in this competition.

Capitals may well be the best side in the tournament even though they were under the pump against the Royals (that Boland toss bias again). If they bat first and are odds-against they represent a shrewd wager.