Gulf Giants v Sharjah Warriors

Monday 6 February, 14:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

How to play

A win for Gulf Giants will mean they finish in first position. Considering they had two washouts - including one against Knight Riders - they have proven they are by the far the best team. They have beaten Desert Vipers twice.

A win for Sharjah means qualification. They should overhaul Dubai Capitals on run rate. They are the only team to have beaten Giants this term. However, they have lost their last two.

It is surprising that the match odds market can't split the pair. It makes no sense that Giants are not at least 1.804/5 shots. Instead you can get 1.9310/11.

In Sharjah there's no toss bias to help or hinder. And the pitch is tricky to call. We've had 241 from Mumbai and two scores under 140. Giants' bowling has been superb and that combinationw with a potentially bowler-friendly surface means the par line is a short if they bowl first.

Shimron Hetmyer has been in sensational form for Giants and the 13/2 about another top bat win looks chunky. Dawid Malan may open for Sharjah and is 3s.

Back over 165.5 1st inns runs Joburg v MICT 2.00

Joburg Super Kings v MI Cape Town

Monday 6 February, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

How to play

This is a dead rubber with MI Cape Town, one of the most fancied outright wagers of the last couple of years, destined to finish bottom. It is an extraordinary failure given the talent at their disposal.

They should have won their last two games - particularly when in charge against Pretoria at the death - to still be alive. But it appears it's a classic case of big-name players leaving it to each other.

Joburg have been good and have won their last three after a sticky start. Still, there is work to be done. At 119 for no wicket in the 15th to a final score of 160 against Sunrisers is not good enough.

But the hefty toss bias at The Wanderers held even if they were about 30-odd short of the par winning score. Expect to go overs on the par line.

Similarly, stick with that trend for the side batting first to dominate. Pressure off the MICT line-up may bring the best out of them for a win at around 2.285/4.