Toss bias key at Abu Dhabi

Vipers may be batter short

Durban in the hunt

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Desert Vipers

Friday 20 January, 14:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Knight Riders (West Indies in disguise) are a nightmare. They've lost all three. two of those were trying to defend against a toss bias but there was no such excuse in their opener. The issue is the pace bowling. It's non existent for tournament venues which have rewarded seam and swing.

Vipers are two from two. But we have our doubts about their balance. Benny Howell at No 6 is not a good look. They could add Adam Lyth or Dinesh Chandimal and still use six bowlers.

Possible Knight Riders XI: King, K Lewis, Dhananjaya, Ingram, Asalanka, Russell, Narine, Akeal, Matiullah, Sabir, Lahiru

Possible Vipers XI: Mustafa, Hales, Munro, Billings, Rutherford, Howell, Hasaranga, T Curran, Cottrell, Atkinson, Ahmed

How to play

It's quite right that Vipers are short favourites at 1.738/11 man for man. Just look at the difference in quality in terms of the pace attack. Still, the key here is the toss.

There's a whopper of a chase bias at Abu Dhabi and it's reduced greater gulfs than at play here. Knight Riders are worth the risk if the flip foes their way. They should retain odds-against.

Durban Super Giants v Pretoria Capitals

Friday 20 January, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Durban's predicted batting fragility was exposed in defeat by Paarl last time out. They look to be a bater light with Dwaine Pretorius and Jason Holder both in the top seven. Matthew Breetzke was absent for that loss.

Pretoria are looking like the best team in it with Phil Salt and Will Jacks finding conditions to their liking. They will need runs from elsewhere at some stage, however, and rilee Rossouw could do with a score.

Possible Durban XI: Mayers, Charles, De Kock, Pretorius, Klaasen, Holder,

Possible Capitals XI: Salt, Jacks, De Bruyn, Rossouw, Dadswell, Neesham, Parnell, M Pretorius, Rashid, Bosch, Nortje

How to play

Capitals are 1.865/6 favourites with Durban 2.1211/10. This will be a test for the Salt-Jacks axis because Kingmsead is a bowling ground.

Durban, then, could be value. They will target the mid 160s knowing that is the par score to win. There is a slight bias for the chaser, too. They could well be worth a trade.