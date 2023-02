Joburg Super Kings v Paarl Royals

Friday 3 February, 11:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

How to play

Scores of 168 and 178 so far at The Wanderers are reminders that this is a batting track. That the second was chased should also serve to remind that the par winning score is in a smidge over 190.

Neither team are batting powerhouses, though. Joburg have an average run rate of seven and Paarl just 7.5. Both will be required to put their foot down.

If the par line is in the mid 160s that should be an overs bet. As for the match odds, the side batting first has a significant historic advantage. Joburg might be worth a follow at 2.166/5.

Matthew Wade has bolstered Jobrug's batting and gets a 7/2 quote for top scorer for his team although we're still keen on Donovan Ferreira at 17/2.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Mumbai Emirates

Friday 3 February, 14:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

How to play

This is the mismatch that the odd suggest with Knight Riders 2.6213/8. In fact, that's probably poor value given that they've lost every single game by a mile.

Even an Abu Dhabi toss bias for the chaser won't fool us. Still, the toss dictates our wager. If Mumbai bat first we're likely to play high on runs, hoping for around 2.757/4 for 190 or more.

Emirates have thumped the Vipers bowling attack already and we have seen three scores of 200 or more in the eight games at the venue so far.

The ADKR batting line-up is a nightmare to call. We were on Andre Russell in the previous match when he had batted at No 4. He then turned up at No 8. For the record he's 9/2. Akeal Hosein, a favourite for us, is 40s.

Emirates are the same, hence Sportsbook pricing six batters at 7/2 or shorter.

Back Sunrisers 2.1

Durban Super Giants v Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Friday 3 February, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

How to play

Durban are confident after a strong showing against MI Cape Twon in the first game of the restart on Thursday. Quinton de Kock is fit, Ben McDermott has turned up from nowhwere and David Willey has strengthened their all-round options.

Still, it's a bit of a push to make them 1.845/6 favourites against a Sunrisers team who are chasing down Pretoria for top spot. They have been excellent.

The question is: does Temba Bavuma make them better, worse or about the same? We'll go with the latter because their opening partnership was nowt to write home about anyway.

A historically tricky Kingsmead surface should be to Sunrisers' liking. Normally 165 is enough to win it so Cape Town's defeat last time was a significant black mark for them.

Bavuma is 10/3 for top Sunrisers bat but Aiden Markram at 5/1 and Marcos Jansen at 22s have more appeal. De Kock is 5/2 for Durban.