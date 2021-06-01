Cricket...Only Bettor Podcast Best Bets: Opening shots to fire in PSL

It's show 83 for the Cricket...Only Bettor gang this week and once again they have plenty to get through to help and advise punters to be staking and wagering sensibly.

The focus is on the white ball with the Pakistan Super League (finally) slated to begin again on Saturday in Abu Dhabi while the Vitality Blast T20 tournament in England starts on June 9.

Sam Collins is in the chair once more keeping betting.betfair cricket correspondent Ed Hawkins, colleague Paul Krishnamurty and Sportinglife.com's Richard Mann in close check.

First up are the twin matches in the PSL with Lahore Qalandars taking on Islamabad United on Saturday and Karachi Kings facing off versus Multan Sultans. Ed has the possible XIs for both teams and the pitch report for the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. He uncovers an incredible head-to-head record to be aware of for game one while the team agree that Babar Azam's Karachi Kings could suffer a fall from grace.

The Kings have recruited poorly following the two re-drafts and this week's Stat of the Week could be another reason to take on the defending champions.

There's a rare foray into domestic English cricket with the Blast preview. As usual, Ed has relished a deep dive on the data and has ranked each of the 18 teams for batting and bowling. He marries that data set with new arrivals to find the value, recommending bets at prices as big as 25/1 and 18/1.

Richard and Paul both find defending champions Nottinghamshire hard to swerve while there are also discussions about who the value could be on the top tournament runscorer market. Remember, only back an opener!

Finally, Richard and Paul go head-to-head in our Best bets section. How will they each spend their five units this week and who will emerge victorious?