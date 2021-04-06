Cricket...Only Bettor Ep. 75 Best Bets: Can Mumbai make it a hat-trick?

The start of the Indian Premier League campaign is just days away (also known as cricket Christmas to punters) and the Cricket...Only Bettor gang return for part two of their tournament preview.

This week, Betting.Betfair.com cricket correspondent Ed Hawkins is joined by colleague Paul Krishnamurty and Sportinglife.com's Richard Mann with Sam Collins in the chair. And they are answering the big question: can Mumbai Indians make it a hat-trick of titles?

Mumbai go off as short as 5/2 for a sixth trophy while they are even money for another appearance in the final. Are they too short? Will the T20 chaos theory damn an unprecedented threepeat?

The boys discuss their best possible XI and pour scorn on their perceived weakness against spin with, as ever, all the stats and trends to back them up.

Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad are assessed for strengths and weaknesses. Paul and Richard are convinced they have found the franchise to take out the champions - but do they agree? There is also frustration that Sunrisers have failed to address their lack of batting power in the middle order and gone with another opener in Jason Roy.

In-play bettors should tune in, too. Each team's strength and weaknesses gives rise to an in-running strategy, married to data from the venues they are slated to play at.

Ed takes us inside the matrix for a top tournament bowler winner, revealing the characteristics of a winner. He urges punters to avoid spinners and get with death bowlers who are expected to go deep into the tournament. You can also read his analysis of the market here plus a similar deep dive on the top tournament runscorer market.

Finally, don't miss the return of Crick-o-nomics. The most reliable bowlers on the top individual innings wicket-taker market are revealed with some extraordinarily high win rates.