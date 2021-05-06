Cricket Only Bettor Podcast Best Bets: Three more juicy picks

Despite the postponement of the Indian Premier League, the Cricket...Only Bettor crew cannot be silenced. They return with show No 79 and there's plenty to talk about.

Chairman Sam Collins, betting.betfair cricket correspondent Ed Hawkins, colleague Paul Krishnamurty and Sportinglife.com's Richard Mann get together to discuss the fallout from the IPL grinding to a halt. They deal with the two big betting issues at hand: will it return? And what will happen to punters' long-term wagers?

The prognosis is not good for the former. Ed serves a reminder that the global cricket calendar is organised to make a window for the IPL and there is precious little space for it re-starting. Stuart Conroy, Betfair Sportsbook oddscompiler is on hand to answer queries about what will happen to IPL wagers and he hopes for quick announcement from the Indian cricket board as to whether - or if - the tournament can be rejuvenated. If not, wagers are most likely to be voided.

Ed, Paul and Richard reveal the strategies which they will take forward into other franchise tournaments and they each pick out a player to follow for next year. There's even the whiff of a Best Bet for 2022 on the top tournament runscorer market. Who could it be? The team also chew over the consequences of the World T20 - which begins in October - probably moving to the UAE because of India's Covid crisis and why that is bad news for the 'hosts', Australia and England. Who could benefit on the outright market?

And there is some actual cricket to preview. Zimbabwe's second Test against Pakistan, which starts in Harare from Friday, comes under the scanner as the trio go on the hunt for Best Bets. Possible XIs, a pitch report and Zimbabwe's record against the Big Eight in terms of results and first-innings averages should help to form an opinion. The top bat and bowler database is utilised to search for value. Is Babar Azam a wager for runs? Is Brendan Taylor the home skipper a shoo-in? Have a listen and find out what they are recommending at 11/2, 10/3 and 8/1.

Listen to Cricket...Only Bettor, Ep.79 here!