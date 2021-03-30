Cricket...Only Bettor Ep.74 Best Bets: Indian Premier League value revealed

It's the cricket punting equivalent of Christmas. The Indian Premier League returns - starting April 9 - and the Cricket...Only Bettor crew are back with part one of their comprehensive guide to the sport's most popular betting event.

Host and betting.betfair cricket correspondent Ed Hawkins, colleague Paul Krishnamurty and Sportinglife.com's Richard Mann take a detailed look at the strengths and weaknesses of the bottom four teams in the betting with Sam Collins in the questioner's chair.

Should Punjab Kings be as big as 14.013/1 on the exchange? How will Rajasthan Royals cope with the potential loss of Jofra Archer? And what to make of Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Ed and Richard argue they are respectively the trickiest teams to call in the tournament.

Super Kings, for example, have a potentially fantastic first-choice XI but there is concern they don't know their strongest suit while KKR, for all the talk of a powerful batting line-up, spectacularly flopped on run rate last season. Could they actually be better of by leaving the likes of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine on the bench.

Prices to finish bottom, to qualify and to make the final are discussed while each team is analysed on where they are slated to play their matches with no home venues this term due to Covid. Possible XIs are also revealed to expose which franchises have been brilliant in the auction room, and others less so. The outcome is a 7/4 wager on a franchise to finish in the top four and a standout pick at 4s for the wooden spoon.

There are two other best bets, too, thanks to a deep data dive on the top runscorer market. The anatomy of a top-bat is revealed with runs per innings records for each of the potential openers and the run rate required to take top spot. Don't miss the team's top pick plus a 33/1 corker.