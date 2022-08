England v South Africa

Thursday 18 August, 11.00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

England may surge back

In their first batting innings under new coach Brendon McCullum England found themselves 100 for six at Lord's at the start of the summer. A few weeks later they are 116 for six against South Africa at Lord's. Jonny Bairstow missed a straight one in both innings.

We all know what happened next. England went berserk. And if reckless strokes from Alex Lees and Bairstow and another bizarre knock from Ben Stokes is anything to go by...well, we know what will happen next. Because of the way England play these days, they are poor value at odds on pre-toss.

But with their backs to the wall they are a prospect. The 2.427/5 is more like it but, to be frank, we're still holding out for at least 3.002/1. We're pretty sure we'll get that with only Ollie Pope capable of holding up the Saffers.

The big mover on the match odds was, naturally, the draw. It's out to 9.08/1. South Africa are into 2.0421/20.

When it comes to the tourists' turn to bat, however, we expect a useful pitch to redress the balance. James Anderson and Matt Potts in particularly should be as threatening as South Africa's attack.

South Africa certainly have a low score in first-innings in their locker on the road. In February they were rolled for 95 in Christchurch. They also struggled to 220 and 201 against Pakistan in Karachi and Rawalpindi in 2021. Sportsbook may offer 11/10 around 260.5 over or under and it looks like a short. Bet the markets here.

The top South Africa bat market is of interest if we think that seam and swing movement will be in play. We're inclined to swerve the top order as a result.

That includes a price-boost of 7/2 by Sportsbook for the resolute Dean Elgar. Opening partner Sarel Erwee is 9/2 and looks like a short on his innings runs. We'd be happy to pay 5/6 to go under 20.5. He's a little awkward at the crease, can be flat-footed and has the look of a left-handed Zak Crawley in technique.

It could be that a 30 or 40 wins it on tops so Marco Jansen at 16s catches the eye, likewise Keshav Maharaj at 33s. Bet the Sportsbook markets here.