St Lucia Kings v Jamaica Tallawahs

Thursday 8 August, 10:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Kings have suffered two defeats out of two. There was no excuse for the loss to Royals in a rain-shortened chase. They inexplicably left David Wiese and Tim David in the shed.

Possible XI: Charles, Du Plessis, Deyal, Chase, Primus, David, Wiese, Joseph, Kuggeleijn, Royal, McSween

Tallawahs have won both their matches. Unlike their rivals they have been unhindered by The Hundred and Asia Cup.

Possible XI: King, K Lewis, Brooks, Powell, Jangoo, Imad, Allen, Green, Amir, Pretorius, Gordon

Pitch report

The tournament has moved from Warner Park to the Darren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet. Last year between West Indies and Australia more than 180 was busted three times in five games. The last CPL action in 2019 saw 160 busted four times in five. Thunderstorms are forecast soruns betting is dicey.

How to play

The Kings don't even know their own strengths so how the market can reckon otherwise is a mystery. They are 2.0621/20 here with Tallawahs 1.9620/21. The latter are a decent bet. The match odds are here.

Tops value

Roshon Primus batted at No 5 last time for Kings so the 14s is a rick with Sportsbook. Amir Jangoo might be toppy from the same position at 7s for JT. Bet Sportsbook here.

***

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Thursday 8 August, 00:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Evin Lewis looks set to return for the Patriots following an injury. Whether he's at his best remains to been.

Possible XI: Fletcher, E Lewis, Darren Bravo, Brevis, Rutherford, D Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, D Jansen, Cottrell, Louis, Dananjaya

Guyana were unimpressive in defeat by Jamaica. Batting Shai Hope at No 3 really is for the half-wits. He shouldn't be in this team.

Possible XI: Hemraj, Stirling, Hope, Hetmyer, Shepherd, Klaasen, Smith, Paul, Motie, Shamsi, Tahir, Shamsi

Pitch report

It's a shame that the forecast is poor for this one as with the stats above and Patriots having been consistently leaky with the ball, we'd have risked a wager on Guyana going for more than 170 batting first. If the rain holds, then you can play. Bet the runs here.

How to play

Patriots are 2.305/4 with Guyana 1.715/7. Patriots desperately need a flat surface to get their bating mojo going. They might not get it with rain around. But that also hinders Guyana's army of spinners. One suspects the Patriots are too big but it might be a game to swerve. Bet the match odds here.

Tops value

The 18/1 about Odean Smith top scoring for Guyana has appeal. He has been promoted in the past. Lewis is 3/1 but he can get very down on himself with a niggle so we'll play a watching brief with him. Bet the Sportsbook markets here.

***