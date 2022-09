Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Royals

Tuesday 27 September, 15:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Barbados were beaten by Guyana in the early hours of Monday. They were rolled for 125 batting first. They might want to bat Najibullah Zadran, a replacement for Quinton de Kock higher up.

Probable XI: Cornwall, Mayers, Tector, Azam, Holder, Najibullah, Thomas, Bishop, Mujeeb, McCoy, Simmonds

Guyana have won four in a row. Shakib-al-Hasan has put back-to-back scores together and they're suddenly full of confidence.

Possible XI: Gurbaz, Hemraj, Hope, Shakib, Hetmyer, Shepherd, Smith, Paul, Motie, Tahir, Sinclair

The rain which washed out Tallawahs-Kings may have made the surface more tricky. Barbados' low total was out of context with what we've seen this term with four of the previous five first-innings seeing scores of more than 160. There is a chance of a shower again but overs are unlikely to be lost. It might be time to go long in the high 150s on the par line. Both teams to score 160 is 10/11 with Sportsbook.

How to play

Guyana are 1.784/5 with Royals 2.166/5. That's pretty much what the odds were before the final group match. This is a big test for Royals, with the winner going straight to the final and the loser getting one more chance. Can they now turn it on after being sloppy since they ensured qualification? One suspects they should be at least be capable of flipping these odds, particularly if they bat first in more helpful conditions. Remember they've only lost twice.

Tops value

Shakib is 4/1 to repeat his win against Royals for Guyana on top bat. For Barbados we like Devon Thomas at 18s on ability but he's chronically underused. Jason Holder deserves to be shorter than 15/2 after winning on Monday.