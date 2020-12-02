Big Bash Betting: Tahir the pick of early-bird bets

Josh Inglis

Inglis' career trajectory reminds us of Sydney's Josh Philippe, a big winner for us to top score overall for his franchise last term. Inglis, another from the wicketkeeper-batsman production line, is a right-handed dasher who enjoyed a breakthrough season for Perth Scorchers last season in the opening berth.

With 405 runs from 14 matches, Inglis said: 'I've arrived'. He had played ten matches over the two previous seasons showing potential.

Sportsbook make him 9/2 and considering he looks certain to open, it rates value.

Perth could pair him with Liam Livingston, Jason Roy or Cameron Bancroft. The former was their top bat last year with 425 and goes off as big as 6s. If we were in charge the Inglis-Livingstone partnership would remain. But will Perth use Livingstone in the middle order with Roy available?

One suspects that Livingstone's previous experience in the middle order, and label as an all-rounder, could make a wager at 6s a risk. So Inglis gets the nod to continue his ascendancy.

Sandeep Lamichhane

The Nepal spinner had a hugely frustrating Indian Premier League, with coach Ricky Ponting patently not trusting his mystery spin. And sitting on the bench for the majority of the competition has harmed his reputation. Sportsbook go as big as 12s that he finishes as top Hurricanes wicket-taker.

It's a mistake in our book. At those odds one would reckon that he was cut adrift on strike rates among Hurricanes bowlers. But he's not. Here are the numbers for their attack for the last two years in the competition.

Faulkner 14.5

Meredith 16

Boland 15.2

Sandeep 17.2

Ellis 25.4

We could also claim James Faulkner as value on those numbers at 4/1. So by all means have a wager. But Lamichhane seems to be the standout value and we'd probably still be betting him at half the price.

Imran Tahir

While we're on the subject of top-class spin bowlers...

Imran Tahir is probably the best of the bunch in the world at the moment and quite why South Africa aren't moving heaven and earth to get him back in their T20 team is a mystery.

Tahir is 15/2 to mark his debut season in the Bash by taking most wickets for the Melbourne Renegades. It is a fantastic price about a player who is only inferior on strike rate (last two years) to Kane Richardson and Josh Lalor.

