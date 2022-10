Bangladesh v Pakistan

Friday 7 October, 03:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Bangladesh are a poor T20 team. They have lost six of their last 22 and have been experimenting with their line-up in recent games in a desperate attempt to find combinations and a balance that works.

As a result Mehedi Hasan Miraz could well open the batting. Afif Hossein has also been given his head as a proper top-order batter. Both moves should be to the liking of punters.

As ever, much relies on which Shakib-al-Hasan turns up. If he is motivated, Bangladesh have a talisman. If not, he may well be more trouble than he is worth.

Possible XI: M Hasan Miraz, Sabbar, Shakib, Das, Afif, Mushfiqur, Mossadek, Mahedi, Taskin, EBadot Mustafizur

Pakistan's strengths and weaknesses are well known. They are utterly reliant on Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam for runs up the order. And why not?

Rizwan and Babar are criticised for being too cautious. But they probably have to be because there is not a genuine, recognised, certified international T20 batter below them. Shan Masood will probably prove he is one by the end of this tri-series but Fakhar Zaman, on standby, is a big miss after picking up a niggle.

Shaheen Shah Afridi is unlikely to be seen just yet but Naseem Shah could return after recovering from pneumonia.

Possible XI: Rizwan, Babar, Haider, Masood, Iftikhar, Shadab, Nawaz, Wasim, Rauf, Usman, Hasnain

Pitch Report

There have been 26 games at the Hagley Oval in the last two years. Scores have been low, scores have been high. They've also been in between. But 15 of the 26 first digs have been under 160 and 16 have been won by the side batting first.

There is rain around, too, so it could be an unders play if the par line is in that high 160 region for Pakistan. If Bangladesh bat first there are cheap lays on the innings runs at 130 and 140. .

How to play

When Pakistan have only two proven batters are they really a 1.384/11 shot? No, of course not. With rain around, a potentially dodgy batting wicket and wet conditions assisting bowlers, there's a gamble on Bangladesh available.

It's not one to let run, though. And there is a caveat that Bangladesh have to bowl first. If they can nip out Rizwan and Babar early it's game on. Bet the match odds here.

Tops value

Rizwan is 23/10 for top Pakistan bat with Sportsbook. He has won 14 in 25. Babar is 11/5. Shakib has been boosted to 10/3 for Bangladesh.

We're quite keen on Mosaddek at 16s for the Banglas because of his impressive 142 strike rate in the last 12 months. It is not beyond the realms that 30-odd could win it.

Rizwan and Babar are 5s and 6s for man of the match. Haris Rauf has appeal at 14s because of bowler-freindly conditions. Mohammad Hasnain, his fellow pacer, is 17s. Bet the Sportsbook markets here.