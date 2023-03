Bangladesh v England

Tuesday 14 March, 09:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Bangladesh have the series already wrapped up so they have the rare luxury of testing bench strength without compromising the result.

They were due to name a new squad for the third T20 but that - as yet - hasn't materialised. All-rounder Shamim Hossain and pacers Rejaur Raja and Tanvir Islam are possible options. Afif Hossain could miss out for Shamim and possibly spinner Nasum Ahmed for a pacer.

Possible XI: Das, Talukdar, Shanto, Hridoy, Hasan Miraz, Shakib, Shamim, Taskin, Islam, Taskin, Mustafizur

England have lost three of their five white-ball matches on this tour. It's not a great look for the World Cup campaign later in India this year.

They seemed to set up in ODI-style in some respects on Sunday. Jos Buttler batting outside the opening berths was an example.

But the truth may be that they're just trying to cover for the mistake in not replacing the injured Will Jacks and Tom Abell with an extra batter.

Jofra Archer and one from Chris Jordan and Chris Woakes are likely to be rotated for Mark Wood and the unlucky Reece Topley.

Possible XI: Salt, Malan, Moeen, Buttler, Duckett, S Curran, Woakes, Rehan, Rashid, Wood, Topley

Pitch report

The Mirpur pitch didn't live up to its billing as a fair batting track. In the BPL in January and February there were 25 full 20-over contests played and 14 first digs produced scores of 160 or more. England found it harder than that stat suggests. Their 117 was a pathetic effort. The chaser has now won 16 of the last 26.

We'd be more confident about Bangladesh going above the par line if it's a senible mid-150s quote as they look to roll out their new-found aggression, honed in the BPL.

How to play

Bangladesh are into 2.809/5 from 3.052/1 for the first match. England are 1.548/15. Yes, we think it's a dreadful price, too.

It's a particular stinker if England have to defend again. They could labour once more with Bangladesh's spin aces, Shakib al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, tieing them in knots. Mehidy claimed four wickets in game two.

At the very least Bangladesh flip the odds so they trade at 1.9010/11 favourites if they bowl first.

Tops value

We have been consistent in picking out players with good win rates on the tops markets so far. Only Mark Wood has (sort of) done the business with a dead heat return.

We will swerve a bet on Afif Hossain at 11/1 for top Bangladesh bat this time because we're just not happy with the No 7 batting slot he had in game two. His win rate has nothing to do with batting so low down.

No matter, Moeen Ali is a sensational 9/1 despite batting at No 3 last time. He really should have copped.

Finally, we return to mark Wood (six returns in nine) for top England bowler. He is 4/1 and there are players ahead of him in the betting who may not play.