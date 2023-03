Bangladesh v England

Friday 3 March, 06:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Bangladesh were probably 20-30 runs short in game one and they committed the cardinal sin of not using all their overs. The key to the game was England breaking the Shanto-Mahmudullah middle-order axis before Bangladesh were set up for a late dash.

Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib-al-Hasan were disappointingly pricey given the stodgy nature of the pitch

Possible XI: Tamim, Das, Shanto, Mushfiqur, Shakib, Mahmudullah, Afif, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin, Taijul, Mustafizur

England were indebted to a brilliant century from Dawid Malan, who proved he can do it on trickier surfaces. Without his effort they would have been well-beaten.

We expect changes. Sam Curran and Reece Topley could come in for Jofra Archer and Mark Wood. England continue to have an issue with opening pair Jason Roy and Phil Salt. What about dropping one and using Rehan Ahmed as a pinch-hitter?

Possible XI: Roy, Salt, Malan, Vince, Buttler, Jacks, Moeen, S Curran, Woakes, Rashid, Topley

Pitch report

The Mirpur pitch, as expected, was slow and low and favoured the spin bowlers. In the last 11 matches there have been four scores under 200 and only three over 270. We'd be happy to short Bangaldesh at 245.5 and England at 270.5 batting first.

Back Bangladesh under 245.5 1st inns runs 2.00

How to play

Bangaldesh have taken a slight cut to 2.8815/8 with England 1.528/15. One wonders whether their best chance may have gone?

Alternatively, it could be argued that the small toss bias under lights cost them. Perhaps a dewy ball was the reason for the slight lack of control evident from Shakib and The Fizz.

At the least, Bangladesh are a solid trade option. The wickets is a great leveller and they can make it a choice affair in-play.

Tops value

Mahmudullah has been lengthened to 8/1 for top Bangladesh bat. He was a chunky edge on win rate at 6s so we have no qualms about going in again.

Jos Buttler is a bet at 9/2. That prices gives us two points on how often he wins and as one of England's top players of spin it's an easy wager.

Sam Curran looks underrated at 4/1 for top England bowler because we would expect him to bowl at the death and favourites ahead of him may not play.