Perth pitch could help Aussies

Sri Lanka have to bat first

Warner to relish Sri Lanka attack

Australia v Sri Lanka

Tuesday 25 October, 12:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Australia are unlikely to hit the panic button after a hammering by the Kiwis. But if they did, it would probably undermine their campaign because the likes of skipper Aaron Finch and Pat Cummins are looking like passengers.

Steve Smith was on the bench for the opener and that was the right call. They should resist the temptation to bring him back. But Cameron Green may displace Marcus Stoinis.

Probable XI: Warner, Finch, M Marsh, Maxwell, Green, David, Wade, Cummins, Starc, Zampa, Hazlewood

Sri Lanka avoided a slip-up against Ireland despite having to counter a toss bias in Hobart. They appear to have put defeat by Namibia behind them.

It is time for series top runscorer and wicket-taker respectively Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga to do it against some proper opposition. They have an injury worry over Pathum Nissanka. He missed the Irish encounter but could have played in an emergency.

Probable XI: Nissanka, Kusal, Dhananjaya, Asalanka, Rajapaksa, Shanaka, Hasaranga, Chameera, Theekshana, Lahiru, B Fernando

Pitch report

If Australia could have picked a venue for an Asian sub-continental opponent it would have been Perth. It can be quick and bouncy having used the same soil as the old WACA.

Afghanistan got knocked over cheaply against England but 14 of the previous 20 first-innings had seen scores of more than 160. Australia made 200 in a chase in defeat by England. If they bat first, that should be their target and it could be available around 4.003/1.

How to play

Australia are 1.251/4 with Sri Lanka 4.707/2. There is a toss bias favouring the side batting first so we have a trade alert if the Lankans get the flip right.

The pitch should be good enough for them to post 160 and they will be encouraged by Afghanistan's use of spin which gave England a wobble. But they have to counter that full-on pace attack from the Aussies.

Tops value

In six innings against Sri Lanka in Australia, David Warner has 316 runs including a ton and three fifties. We're prepared to back him for top bat off the back of that head-to-head at 21/10 with Sportsbook. We do expect him to be boosted, however, so check back before the off.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka will be well-backed at 11/2 and 9/1 respectively.

Back David Warner top Australia bat @ 3.10

With the ball Josh Hazlewood has 14 wickets in seven games against the Lankans so the 3/1 he takes most Aussies wickets is of interest. Likewise the 12s about man of the match.