Afghanistan v South Africa Third ODI Tips: More misery for Saffers

Afghanistan v South Africa

Sunday 22 September 13:30

TV: live on YouTube

Afghanistan v South Africa Third ODI team news

Afghanistan find themselves 2-0 up with one to play against one of the Big Eight. This is a first. They now have the luxury of playing with freedom from pressure or even testing some bench strength.

Abdul Malik or Darwish Rasooli, for example, may get a go in place of opener Riaz Hassan. They may be less inclined to tinker with the bowling group although paceer Fareed has been unfortunate not to get a go. Spin has dominated with Rashid Khan taking five wickets for a rare top bowler win. His run rate is still at only around 16%.

Probable XI: Gurbaz, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat, Hashmatullah, Omarzai, Naib, Nabi, Kharote, Rashid Khan, Farooqi, Ghazanfar

South Africa are without at least six first-choice players but that is no excuse for two dreadful batting displays. They have been bowled out for 134 after being 73 for no wicket and 106.

It would be a surprise if any personnel change made them more competitive. Instead looking at senior players who have done damage to their careers may be the point. Lungi Ngidi has just not kicked on and is not the leader he should be at this stage. Bjorn Fortuin has been thoroughyl outbowled by the home spinners.

Leggie Nqabayomzi Peter made his debut in game one and it is a big ask for him to start competing against a crack attack.

Possible XI: Bavuma, De Zorzi, Hendricks, Markram, Stubbs, Verreynne, Mulder, Fortuin, Peter, Burger, Ngidi

Afghanistan v South Africa Third ODI pitch report

There have been 13 games in the last two years. Only five first digs have busted more than 260. Afghanistan's 314, then, was another are which highlighted their dominance. Shorting South AFrica runs from 240-270 remains a solid strategy. And if they look well-set after the powerplay, going udners on bigger numbers just as the army of spinners set up is worth trying.

Afghanistan are 2.1011/10 outsiders with South Africa 1.8910/11. Clearly the match odds are wrong and they should be the other way round.

There is no justification for the pricing, which is based purely on histroical reputation: South Africa as an established power and the Afghans as an upstart.

So long as Afghnaistan don't chop it off, thinking they've cracked it, they should make it 3-0. That really should be a tremendous motivation for their first whitewash of a proper team.

Afghanistan v South Africa Third ODI player bets

Aiden Markram is a big swerve on top bat for South AFrica but not so with the ball. He won the market on a dead heat thanks to fewer runs conceded in game two and the 15/28.50 offered by Sportsbook is eyecatching. A repeat is not unlikely considering the wickets is slow and low. And Markram bowling is vital to help balance South Africa.

