Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Gulf Giants

Wednesday 25 January, 14:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

The Knight Riders have lost all five so fra. That's some achievement considering they have individuals who can win matches on their own: Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine.

Bu they're paying for weak pace. In the UAE seam and swing has been king and the Knight Riders just haven't done their home work.

Possible XI: King, K Lewis, Dhananjaya, Reifer, Asalanka, Russell, Narine, Akeal, Faird, Kumara, Sabir

Giants are vying for top spot with Vipers. They should have a 100% record, losing inexpicably in a low chase against Sharjah with the toss bias on their side in Dubai.

They still look the best balanced team in it, though, and boast a plethora of top-order hitters now with Tom Banton in the side. Chris Lynn has also found form. Home player Afzal Khan is a significant problem and Giants probably know he's not up to it.

Probable XI: Ahmed, Vince, Lynn, Banton, Hetmyer, Afzal, Wiese, Dawson, Jordan, Sanchit Gleeson

Pitch report

Four of the seven first-innings have seen scores of 170 or more in Dubai. We expect more of the same if Giants were to bat first. Of those seven matches, five have been won by the chaser.

How to play

On all the boundary percentage metrics, Knight Riders are by far and away the worst side in this legaue currently. They go up against one of the best.

There's such a gulf we won't even risk Knight Riders with the chase on their side with their price expected to hold at the 2.407/5 mark.

In the earlier meeting, Knight Riders managed only 119 and Giants chased with ease, winning by six wickets.

Tops value

James Vince top-scored for Giants in that game and he has been boosted to 16/5 with Sportsbook. Russell took honours for ADKR and gets a a disappointing quote of 16/5. Raymon Reifer who batted at No 4 last time is value at 10/1.