Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Kings

Monday 11 September, 01:00

TV: Live on TNTSports

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Kings team news

Trinbago dropped Mark Deyal to bring in slow left-arm spinner Jaden Carmichael against Tallawahs. That meant a move up the order for Sunil Narine to open with Martin Guptill. But they may as well just get Nic Pooran in as quickly as possible. He is in unrivalled form with another fifty.

Probable XI: Guptill, Narine, Pooran, Pollard, Russell, Tucker, Aleak, Ali Khan, Salmkheil, Alleyne, Carmichael

Kings did not adapt well to the slow surface in Tarouba. They struggled to 149 against the weak bowling attack of the Patriots and couldn't defend. We note that Roston Chase was promoted to No 4 in the batting order.

Probable XI: Munro, Charles, Williams, Chase, Descarte, Raza, Primus, Joseph, Forde, Pierre, Hatzoglou

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Kings pitch report

If one needed further proof that the Tarouba surface is slow and low, Trinbago bowled 17 overs of spin in victory against Tallawahs. Going under Kings runs on a par line in the mid-150s could well pay dividends here. We may also be able to lay over 160 Kings at around 2.1011/10.

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Kings match odds

Trinbago are 1.728/11 after another powerful display against Tallawahs. If they bowl first here we expect a tight squeeze on Kings so they could shorten even more.

But if they bat first there is a possibility that Kings could have wised up to the surface. There's a chance we could get 1.9010/11 in play for TKR to defend something in that 150-160 region.

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Kings player bets

Pooran is 13/53.60 for top TKR bat and it is hard to argue it's a mug bet given the man's outstanding form. Add Pooran to the bet slip by clicking here. Do bear in mind though that against this attack he has 106 runs off 83 balls with five outs for an average of 21 at 127sr. We've been keen on Andre Russell at 13/27.40 and Sikandar Raza at 10/111.00 topping for TKR and Kings respectively recently but cuts to 5/15.80 and 13/27.40 are harder to stomach.