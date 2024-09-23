Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Kings CPL Tips: Kings have strong upset chance

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Kings

Tuesday 24 September 15:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Kings team news

As predicted, a Nic Pooran special made the difference for TKR in the win over Patriots on Monday. They chased 194 with ease thanks to Pooran's 93 from 43. Jason Roy was back in the XI. Likewise Dwayne Bravo, who was supposed to have played his final match. Shaq Parris and Josh Little were absent, the latter heading to Ireland duty.

Probable XI: Roy, Carty, Pooran, David, Pollard, Russell, Bravo, Akeal, Jordan, Seales, Waqar

Kings produced a big win last time out against Royals, defending 163. Pace-off from Noor Ahmad, David Wiese and Khary Pierre made the difference. Aaron Jones continues in place of Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Possible XI: Charles, Du Plessis, Auguste, Chase, Seifert, Jones, Wiese, Govia, Joseph, Pierre, Noor

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Kings pitch report

India hit 196 against West Indies in Tarouba in the World Cup and that form held in game one in the CPL as the Pats, who have strugggled, made 193. It is hard not to reckon that this is a very good batting track. A par line in the mid 180s may be a bust.

Trinbago have the higher run rate at 9.1 but Kings' bowling economy is below eights.

With the top four qualified, the final stages of the league season are now about the top two positions. Kings are currently top of the table having played a game more than Guyana, in second, and TKR, in fourth.

But their surge has been impressive and they are underrtaed here. This is a much closer affair than odds of 2.568/5 Kings suggest. If they bat first on a flat one, they at least trade favourites.

Recommended Bet Back St Lucia Kings EXC 2.56

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Kings player bets

We await Sportsbook prices but are prepared to keep faith with Faf Du Plessis who has shown reasonable form throughout without getting a win on top bats.

He is way overdue and it would smart if we missed out now. Around 13/53.60 should be available.