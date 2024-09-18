Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors CPL Tips: Don't miss 100/1 gamble
Ed Hawkins finds a massive top-bat pick and a bowler overdue for a win at 7/24.50 for Thursday's match from Queen's Park Oval...
Guyana underrated again
Chaser to the fore in Trinidad
Who opens this time for visitors?
Motie has form at 100/1101.00
Listen to Cricket Only Bettor...
Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Thursday 19 September 00:00
TV: live on TNT Sports
Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors team news
Trrinbago have added Chris Jordan to the squad for the rest of the tournament. USA pacer Ali Khan hobbles out with an injury. Trinbago may also have acted swiftly because of ongoing concerns about Andre Russell's fitness although Kieron Pollard said he was hopeful the all-rounder could play in their home leg.
Possible XI: Narine, Roy, Parris, Pooran, Carty, Pollard, Gous, Hosein, Jordan, Seales, Salmkheil
Imran Tahir, the Guyana skip, is out for ten days with injury so Invincibles' Nathan Sowter gets a gig. Sowter is a wristspinner with an economy of 7.95 and strike rate of 17.5. Romario Shepherd remains on the sidelines but could be back soon. Keep an eye on the revolving door which is Guyana's opening bat policy.
Possible XI: Azam, Robinson, Hope, Hetmyer, Moeen, Paul, Reifer, Pretorius, Motie, Sinclair, Joseph
Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors pitch report
Historically this has not been a happy batting wicket at Port of Spain. More than 160.5 has been busted three times in 18 first innings. Not surprisingly there is a bias for the chaser. The pitch did not look much flatter, though, in two games last term. This may be a wait-and-see approach for innings runs with more games to come.
Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors match prediction
Trinbago are hot favourites at 1.695/7 to beat Guyana, who have been pretty unpopular on all markets, even before a ball was bowled. The holders, who have won three from four, are rated at 2.3611/8.
And that has to be value if the flip goes their way. They remain a very solid outfit, despite the loss of Tahir. The balance is good, which is more than can be said of Trinbago who have fudged Andries Gous' role. He would be better opening.
Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors player bets
Guyana have used Gudakesh Motie, Kevin Sinclair and Azam Khan as surprise openers this season. Whose turn is it this time? Moeen Ali perhaps at 13/27.50 with Sportsbook for top bat? Dwaine Pretorius is another runner at 25/126.00, while Motie is hard to ignore again at a massive 100/1101.00. Last term Motie took TKR for 19 off eight balls. If the management remember that knock it could be that he gets another try. With the ball, Pretorius is overdue a win for top bowler for Guayana and the 7/24.50 is worth an interest not least because Sportsbook have Tahir as jolly. Pretorius takes a wicket every 13.7 balls against TKR.
