Trinbago Knight Riders v Antigua & Barbuda Falcons CPL Tips: Falcons to flap again

Trinbago Knight Riders v Antigua & Barbuda Falcons

Friday 20 September 00:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

Trinbago Knight Riders v Antigua & Barbuda Falcons team news

Trinbago resisted the temptation to use newly-signed Chris Jordan in the success over Guyana. There is room for him as TKR used only two overseas players. Jason Roy was dropped. Fit-again Andre Russell's power made the difference in a tight game. Dwayne Bravo also made a return for what it appears to have been his final game.

Possible XI: Narine, Parris, Carty, Pooran, Pollard. Russell, Hosein, Jordan, Hinds, Salmkheil

Falcons have fallen away badly and even two wins in their last two are unlikely to keep them in the comp. They were well-beaten by Kings last time, hardly surprising considering their balance and selection was poor. Picking keeper Jahmar Hamilton, who has a dreadful record, at No 4 when you already have Sam Billings makes little sense. Brandon King seems to have suffered a setback with injury.

Possible XI: Greaves, K James, Billings, Hamilton, imad, Springer, Green, Allen, Primus, Amir, Pitman

Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors pitch report

More than 160.5 has been busted three times in 19 first innings. In TKR versus Guyana, the visitors could manage only 148. If Falcons were to bat first then we would be keen to short their runs. We should be able to go under 154.5 on the 20-over par line. Not surprisingly there is a bias for the chaser.

Recommended Bet Back Falcons under 154.5 1st inns runs EXC 2.0

A win for Trinbago confirms them in the play-offs. The major impediment to doing so will be the toss.

Man for man, of course, Trinbago should justify favouritism. There is a chance, however, that if Falcons bat second their bowlers can bring their odds down from a possible starting point of around 2.608/5.

Yet we would have little faith in their batters finishing the job. It would have to be a back-to-lay.

Trinbago Knight Riders v Antigua & Barbuda Falcons player bets

Sportsbook are giving away little on the tops markets. We had been lining up Kieron Pollard for top TKR bat but he has been cut from 10s to 5s. The only possible rick we can see is Akeal Hosein at 90/191.00. Akeal is a decent hitter and on a dodgy surface he has a shout of winning it with a 20-odd. Nic Pooran is getting close to being due a win at 3/14.00.

