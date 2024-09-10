St Lucia Kings v Trinbago Knight Riders CPL Tips: Kings can hit back
Ed Hawkins picks out player bets at 11/43.75 and 10/34.33 and finds an innings runs and match odds wager for the action from Gros Islet on Wednesday.
-
Kings too big at 2.427/5
-
Keep faith in flat surface
-
Du Plessis due a score
-
Joseph a 10/3 top bowler bet
St Lucia Kings v Trinbago Knight Rider
Wednesday 11 September 00:00
TV: live on TNT Sports
St Lucia Kings v Trinbago Knight Riders team news
Kings produced a stinker against Guyana, being bowled out for 100. They could do with some runs from Faf Du Plessis. Noor Ahmad is not involved with Afghanistan's Test squad against New Zealand.
Possible XI: Du Plessis, Charles, Auguste, Chase, Rajapaksa, Seifert, Wiese, Forde, Joseph, Ahmad, Pierre,
Falcons shocked TKR last time out despite Andre Russell returning. Andries Gous took Jason Roy's spot as opener. They messed around with Nic Pooran's best position. He should return to the No 3 slot.
Probable XI: Gous, Narine, Pooran, Parris, Carty, Pollard, Russell, Hinds, Akeal, Little, Salamkheil
St Lucia Kings v Trinbago Knight Riders pitch report
It was a surprise that Kings struggled in the opener at Gros Islet. More than 200 was busted three times in six in the World Cup and in last season's CPL there was one score from two of more than 200 in the first dig. That Guyana reached their target of 101 after 10 overs suggests it's pretty good for batting. The 20 overs par line at 171.5 could look cheap.
St Lucia Kings v Trinbago Knight Riders match prediction
Kings are 2.427/5 to take down TKR. That is a very chunky price indeed and a surprising overreaction/underreaction to these sides' last results.
Losing to Guyana is no disgrace for Kings. Defeat by Antigua for TKR may well turn out to be. We accept that TKR's reputation in the market is strong but it's a very skinny price about a team which is not the force of old.
Backing Kings on the basis that they should be a couple of ticks shorter is absolutely fine.
St Lucia Kings v Trinbago Knight Riders player bets
We're on the meter with Faf Du Plessis for top Kings bat. He is 11/43.75 with Sportsbook and is due on win rate. On a good track he should make an impression. Likewise with Alzarri Joseph for top Kings bowler at 10/34.33.
Now read more Cricket tips and previews here.
Recommended bets
Ed Hawkins P-L
2023: +77.75
2022:+16.79
2021: +29.41pts
2020: +5.91pts
2019: +37.25pts
2018: +23.53pts
2017: +12pts
2016: +18.1pts
2015: +38pts
2014: +31.5pts
2013: +25pt
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
England Cricket
Most Read Stories
-
Cricket Tips
Major League Cricket Tips Matches 19 and 20: Orcas reshuffle gives them the edge
-
Cricket Tips
Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair
-
Cricket Tips
Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1