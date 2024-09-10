St Lucia Kings v Trinbago Knight Riders CPL Tips: Kings can hit back

St Lucia Kings v Trinbago Knight Rider

Wednesday 11 September 00:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

St Lucia Kings v Trinbago Knight Riders team news

Kings produced a stinker against Guyana, being bowled out for 100. They could do with some runs from Faf Du Plessis. Noor Ahmad is not involved with Afghanistan's Test squad against New Zealand.

Possible XI: Du Plessis, Charles, Auguste, Chase, Rajapaksa, Seifert, Wiese, Forde, Joseph, Ahmad, Pierre,

Falcons shocked TKR last time out despite Andre Russell returning. Andries Gous took Jason Roy's spot as opener. They messed around with Nic Pooran's best position. He should return to the No 3 slot.

Probable XI: Gous, Narine, Pooran, Parris, Carty, Pollard, Russell, Hinds, Akeal, Little, Salamkheil

St Lucia Kings v Trinbago Knight Riders pitch report

It was a surprise that Kings struggled in the opener at Gros Islet. More than 200 was busted three times in six in the World Cup and in last season's CPL there was one score from two of more than 200 in the first dig. That Guyana reached their target of 101 after 10 overs suggests it's pretty good for batting. The 20 overs par line at 171.5 could look cheap.

Recommended Bet Back over 171.5 1st inns runs EXC 2.0

Kings are 2.427/5 to take down TKR. That is a very chunky price indeed and a surprising overreaction/underreaction to these sides' last results.

Losing to Guyana is no disgrace for Kings. Defeat by Antigua for TKR may well turn out to be. We accept that TKR's reputation in the market is strong but it's a very skinny price about a team which is not the force of old.

Backing Kings on the basis that they should be a couple of ticks shorter is absolutely fine.

Recommended Bet Back St Lucia Kings EXC 2.42

We're on the meter with Faf Du Plessis for top Kings bat. He is 11/43.75 with Sportsbook and is due on win rate. On a good track he should make an impression. Likewise with Alzarri Joseph for top Kings bowler at 10/34.33.

Recommended Bet Back Alzarri Joseph top Kings bowler SBK 4.0

Recommended Bet Back Faf Du Plessis top Kings bat SBK 11/4



