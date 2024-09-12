St Lucia Kings v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots CPL Tips: Kings should find form
Ed Hawkins picks out bets at 13/53.60 and 16/54.20 and expects lkings to show their worth against a poor Pats side in gros Islet on Friday...
-
Kings should be favourites
-
Gros islet surface is flat
-
Hasaranga eye-catching at 8s
-
Du Plessis and Joseph bets
St Lucia Kings v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Friday 13 September 00:00
TV: live on TNT Sports
St Lucia Kings v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots team news
Kings need a win after a 50-50 record from four. The Pats turn up at just the right time. More is needed from Faf Du Plessis and Alzarri Joseph. Picking Aaron Jones instead of David Wiese and then not batting him against Trinbago suggests a roster rick.
Possible XI: Du Plessis, Charles, Descarte, Chase, Rajapaksa, Seifert, Jones, Forde, Campbell, Joseph, Ahmad
Pats need a minimum of three wins from their last four and a run rate boost to qualify. One suspects that they know their campaign is done. It's four defeats on the spin after losing to Falcons last time.
Probable XI: Lewis, Fletcher, Mayers, Hasaranga, Rossouw, Louis, Drakes, Clarkson, Permaul, Nedd, Nortje
St Lucia Kings v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots pitch report
The Gros Islet wicket returned to type after Kings' 100 against Guyana. They posted a strong 187 against Trinbago and it held up well in the chase. More than 200 was busted three times in six in the World Cup and in last season's CPL there was one score from two of more than 200 in the first dig. Overs in the low 180s on the 20-over par line would be a play.
St Lucia Kings v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots match prediction
Kings are not liked by the match odds market. They were a big price to beat Trinbago and are considered outsiders for this one. That doesn't make a huge amount of sense.
It may be that Kings may are a decent outfit but their reputation has been skewed by defeat by Guyana and Trinbago in their last two. Both of those opponents could prove to be two of the strongest in the competition.
With Pats at the bottom again, they should only be favourites to beat themselves. Kings are a fair bet at 2.0421/20.
St Lucia Kings v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots player bets
We are sticking with Du Plessis and Joseph for top Kings bat and bowler respectively at 13/53.60 and 16/54.20. They are overdue on win rates. For Pats Rilee Rossouw is of interest at 7/24.50. Wanindu Hasaranga looks a little toppy at 8s considering he could bat at No 4.
Now read more Cricket tips and previews here.
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
England Cricket
Most Read Stories
-
Cricket Tips
England v India Second Test Player Tips: Back Sudharsan to star and Woakes wickets
-
Cricket Tips
Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair
-
Cricket Tips
Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1