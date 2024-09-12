St Lucia Kings v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots CPL Tips: Kings should find form

St Lucia Kings v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Friday 13 September 00:00

St Lucia Kings v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots team news

Kings need a win after a 50-50 record from four. The Pats turn up at just the right time. More is needed from Faf Du Plessis and Alzarri Joseph. Picking Aaron Jones instead of David Wiese and then not batting him against Trinbago suggests a roster rick.

Possible XI: Du Plessis, Charles, Descarte, Chase, Rajapaksa, Seifert, Jones, Forde, Campbell, Joseph, Ahmad

Pats need a minimum of three wins from their last four and a run rate boost to qualify. One suspects that they know their campaign is done. It's four defeats on the spin after losing to Falcons last time.

Probable XI: Lewis, Fletcher, Mayers, Hasaranga, Rossouw, Louis, Drakes, Clarkson, Permaul, Nedd, Nortje

St Lucia Kings v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots pitch report

The Gros Islet wicket returned to type after Kings' 100 against Guyana. They posted a strong 187 against Trinbago and it held up well in the chase. More than 200 was busted three times in six in the World Cup and in last season's CPL there was one score from two of more than 200 in the first dig. Overs in the low 180s on the 20-over par line would be a play.

Kings are not liked by the match odds market. They were a big price to beat Trinbago and are considered outsiders for this one. That doesn't make a huge amount of sense.

It may be that Kings may are a decent outfit but their reputation has been skewed by defeat by Guyana and Trinbago in their last two. Both of those opponents could prove to be two of the strongest in the competition.

With Pats at the bottom again, they should only be favourites to beat themselves. Kings are a fair bet at 2.0421/20.

Recommended Bet Back St Lucia Kings SBK 2.04

St Lucia Kings v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots player bets

We are sticking with Du Plessis and Joseph for top Kings bat and bowler respectively at 13/53.60 and 16/54.20. They are overdue on win rates. For Pats Rilee Rossouw is of interest at 7/24.50. Wanindu Hasaranga looks a little toppy at 8s considering he could bat at No 4.

Recommended Bet Back Faf Du Plessis top Kings bat SBK 13/5

Recommended Bet Back Alzarri Joseph top Kings bowler SBK 16/5

