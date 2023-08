Pitch still good for runs

Rayudu stands out

St Lucia Kings v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Monday 21 August, 00:00

TV: Live on TNT Sports

St Lucia Kings v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots team news

Kings were grateful for rain on Sunday with Guyana tucking in to the tune of ten an over against their attack. They have one loss and one win and the key appears to be batting first at Gros Islet.

Faf Du Plessis has found form after a disastrous MLC but they do appear to be light on batting power at the death, save from Sikandar Raza. Matthew Forde looks to have picked up an injury after a man of the match display with the ball.

Possible XI: Du Plessis, Charles, Williams, Descarte, Chase, Raza, Primus, Pierre, McAllister, Joseph, Sole

We've only seen three overs from Patriots in the field after rain ruined their clash against Trinbago. From their selection in that game they appear to be putting store in a strong bowling unit.

Whether they've got the balance right remains to be seen but they may be a batter short. There is a lot resting on Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher and Ambati Rayudu as the only specialist batters. They have lost Dewald Brevis to a international call-up.

It was a surprise there was no place for Yanic Cariah against Trinbago. Izharulhaq appears to be missing because of the Asia Cup.

Possible XI: Lewis, Fletcher, Rayudu, Rutherford, Bosch, Da Silva, Rutherford, Linde, Drakes, Cottrell, THomas, Muzarabani

St Lucia Kings v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots pitch report

Despite the rain we still expect the Darren Sammy surface to be good for batters. Eleven of the last 15 first-innings have busted 160. Nine have been won by the team batting first. We might prefer Kings to bust the par line in the 160s because they've managed it in each of their five appearances in recent years. Some showers are expected but the forecast isn't bad enough to worry about a washout.

St Lucia Kings v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots match odds

Kings are looking very short indeed in an early show at 1.674/6. Patriots are out to 2.3811/8. There is no evidence - yet - the gulf should be as big.

The Patriots' batting (or lack of it), is a concern but on a flat wicket such as this, that weakness could be hidden. They need to bat first for us to get with them.

St Lucia Kings v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots player bets

Ambati Rayudu is a novelty in a franchise league because of his India superstar status. The 13/27.40 that he top scores could be a big on ability.

It's definitely big if we're right in reckoning that he bats at No 3 for Patriots. Similarly Josh Da Silva could bat further up than a price of 19/120.00 suggests. For Kings Du Plessis is 5/23.50 and Johnson Charles 10/34.33.