St Lucia Kings v Antigua & Barbuda Falcons CPL Tips: Allen and Green big prices

St Lucia Kings v Antigua & Barbuda Falcons

Monday 16 September 00:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

St Lucia Kings v Antigua & Barbuda Falcons team news

Victory for Kings will be one step into the play-offs, putting them four points clear of Antigua. They despatched Pats with ease last time out, chasing 173 with five wickets and 21 balls remaining. Faf Du Plessis finally managed a score of note. Alzarri Joseph also found some potency with the ball. Noor Ahmad is available despite Afghanistan playing.

Possible XI: Charles, Du Plessis, Auguste, Rajapaksa, Seifert, Descarte, Chase, Wiese, Forde, Joseph, Noor

Falcons will need to win all three remaining games or two aligned with a major collapse in form from a side above them to make the last four. After two wins in a row they failed to make use of the toss bias at Bridgetown batting first and got beat. Justin Graves' unbeaten 61 was just too slow. Not using Imad Wasim and Jewell Andrew as hitters was a rick.

Possible XI: King, Greaves, Billings, Andrew, K James, Imad, Green, Primus, Allen, Springer, Amir

St Lucia Kings v Antigua & Barbuda Falcons pitch report

Scores of 187 and 176 at Gros Islet in the last two is more like it. This shpould still be a decent batting track. Kings disappointed in the first game there this term posting 100. Falcons have conceded runs at 8.4 an over this term and Kings at 9 but we would expect both teams to threaten 180 here batting first.

Kings are 1.768/11 with Falcons 2.3611/8. That is the sort of pricing that we would have expected for this contest.

But it might be a little trickier for the hosts. It's do or die for Falcons now and they have shown glimpses of being competitive. Kings may also fee a little pressure.

Batting first Falcons can flip these odds by the break, opening up a back-to-lay. Add an extra 50% to the stake on the lay button at around 1.758/11

Brandon King is finding his way back to fitness and form and with a win rate just shy of 40% in the last two years we should be backing him until he delivers. He has shown some nice touches in his two games so far. He is 23/103.30 for top Falcons bat. But there are batting order ricks all over the shop. Fabian Allen at No 4 and Chris Green at No 5 respectively last time means that 35/136.00 and 22/123.00 are impossible to ignore. they may not bat at the same place again but clearly they should be shorter.

Recommended Bet Back Brandon King top Falcons bat SBK 23/10

Recommended Bet Back Fabian Allen top Falcons bat SBK 35/1

Recommended Bet Back Chris Green top Falcons bat SBK 22/1

Now read more Cricket tips and previews here.