Trinbago need to bat first

Warner Park flat

Rutherford and Deyal big prices

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Kngiht Riders

Monday 28 August, 00:00

TV: Live on TNT Sports

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders team news

With no win in five Pats are beginning to run out of room. They're going to need to win at least three of their last five and improve their run rate by a massive margin to get into the play-off picture.

They failed to defend 197 against Royals. They've switched from a pace heavy attack to picking two spinners but the quality might not be there. They're also light on batting - Josh Da Silva and Sherfane Rutherford at Nos 3 and 4 isn't a great look.

Probable XI: Fletcher, Lewis, Da Silva, Rutherford, Goolie, Rayudu, Drakes, Bosch, Naveed, Need, Thomas

Trinbago contrived to lose from a winning position against St Lucia. Chasing 165 they were cruising at 82 for three. Somehow they were bowled out for 115.

There's a heap of pressure on Nic Pooran to perform as old stagers like Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell are not as reliable as back in the day.

Probable XI: Guptill, Deyal, Walton, Pooran, Pollard, Bravo, Narine, Akeal, Carmichael, Khan

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders pitch report

More than 160 has copped in 13 of the last 24. We suspect it's a better batting pitch, however, than those numbers suggest. It looks the flattest Warner Park for some time. Trinbago could put their collapse against Kings behind them and take on the par line against a Patriots attack struggling for control.

Back TKR over 163.5 1st inns runs @ 2.001/1 Bet now

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders match odds

Trinbago are 1.618/13 to take the points. It's the shortest price we've seen so far in the tournament and it's hard to believe it's justified. If they don't bat first on a flat one, Patriots could well get this down to a choice affair.

No such luck, however, if Trinbago bat first. The Patriots bowling isn't reliable enough. And if they themselves post something sizeable to be bang in the game it's a position to trade.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders player bets

Rutherford looks big at 15/28.40 with Sportsbook for top Pats bat as he was at No 4 last time. TKR's Pooran is beginning to look chunky at 7/24.40 for most runs but it's not in the rick category; see Mark Deyal, the opener, at 5/15.80.