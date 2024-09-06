St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Barbados Royals CPL Tips: Another runfest incoming

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots v Barbados Royals

Saturday 7 September 00:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

Patriots v Royals team news

Patriots are in familiar territory. At the bottom of the table. It's three defeats in a row now and despite having decent domestic talent it's clear the strategy and plans are not there. They conceded 266 against Guyana and even accounting for a flat Warner Park isn't an excuse. Tristan Stubbs has left for South Africa with Kiwi Josh Clarkson in. Wanindu Hasaranga is also now available after previously being ruled out. Sikandar Raza is out of the tournament.

Possible XI: Lewis, Fletcher, Mayers, Rutherford, Clarkson, Louis, Hasaranga, Smith, Permaul, Nortje

We've seen Royals only once. A nine-wicket win over Falcons doesn't tell us a huge amount. They have pinned their hopes on finding bowling economy on Maheesh Theekshana and Naveen-ul-Haq. The balance looks pretty good, though.

Probable XI: De Cock, Cornwall, Brooks, Athanaze, Powell, Holder, Nyeem, Wellalage, Theekshana, Naveen, McCoy

Patriots v Royals pitch report

The Gros Islet surface is another flat one. More than 200 was busted three times in six in the World Cup and in last season's CPL there was one score from two of more than 200 in the first dig as the leg was ruined by poor weather. The overs line may be set in the late 180s. There is a small chance of rain disruption at the moment but not enough to lose overs. The 20-over line need 20 overs to be bowled so you are protected.

Recommended Bet Back over 187.5 1st inns runs EXC 2.0

Patriots are 2.285/4 with Royals 1.774/5. With a flat pitch expected the strategy is clear for the outsider, making the toss crucial.

Pats will need to bat first. If they do, they have the firepower and the assistance to flip those odds by the break. They may not hold on in a chase and we would expect Royals to be good for 220. But you have two options: trade Pats or wait to get bigger odds on Royals batting second.

A couple of Royals interests for this one. Jason Holder is our favourite on the win-rate data so we absolutely have to play the 7/24.50. Nyeem Young is also identified as a big top-bat runner at 33s. But we might prefer a less flat wicket as he may not bat higher than No 7. No 6 is a slim chance.

Recommended Bet Back Jason Holder top Royals bowler SBK 7/2

