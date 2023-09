Providence pitch could be a road

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs

Thursday 14 September, 00:00

TV: Live on TNTSports

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs team news

Rahmanullah Gurbaz could be available again for Guyana post Asia Cup. But if Saim Ayub is still contracted they'll stick with the opener. He's striking at 154 and averaging 40. They could find room for Gurbaz by dropping Azam Khan who is averaging just 14.

Possible XI: Ayub/Gurbaz, Hemraj, Hope, Azam, Hetmyer, Paul, Shepherd, Smith, Pretorius, Sinclair, Tahir

Tallawahs appear to have left out Alex Hales last time. We wait to see if he remains on the sidelines but there seems little point keeping him out for, say, Jermaine Blackwood who is not pulling up trees and at a slower rate.

Possible XI: King, Hales/Jangoo, Blackwood, Brooks, Imad, Allen, Green, Reifer Amir, Pitman, Irshad

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs pitch report

Providence will host the final ten games of CPL. It is a surface which appears to have changed in nature. Batters haven't looked back since the last game of the 2019 season when Guyana posted 218. There have been five scores of 170 or more in first dig in the last ten. Previous to that 2019 score, four out of 30 had busted 160. The par line is likely to be set in the late 160s in line with tournament rungetting.

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs match odds

Guyana are 1.645/8 with Tallawahs 2.447/5. With Guyana unbeaten it is tempting to write this off as another win for them on their home ground. But we need to be more open-minded than that.

Tallawahs can put together a late charge - just as they did last term - and if they get the opportunity to bat first and go big, there is rationale to them being labelled value. Seven of the last ten have been won by the team batting first.

One of those was by Tallawahs in the knockouts last year when they posted 226 to end Guyana's tournament.

It is true Tallawahs have lost their last four. They need the flip to go their way to arrest the slide and if it does they at least flip the odds, too.

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs player bets

King is a former Warrior so knows this pitch well. He has two tons there and excellent combinations of average and strike rate. He is 15/82.84 for top Tallawahs bat while the 6/16.80 about man of the match also has appeal. We mustn't discount Shamarh Brooks, either.

Brooks was the architect of that Tallawahs win at Providence in 2022 with a sensational 109 off 52. He is 4/14.80 for top bat and 10/111.00 for man of the match.