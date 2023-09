Providence pitch slowing up

Guyana play-off record dreadful

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs

Saturday 23 September, 00:00

TV: Live on TNTSports

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs team news

Guyana's defeat by Trinbago means their season is on the line in the final eliminator. They laboured when batting first against their rivals in the qualifier and were well beaten by seven wickets with 11 balls to spare. Keemo Paul and Kevin Sinclair were both absent for that game and could return.

Probable XI: Ayub, Smith, Hope, Azam, Hetmyer, Shepherd, Pretorius, Paul, Motie, Tahir, Sinclair

Tallawahs are at it again. They won the title last term the hard way. This will be the fourth game of five in a row they will need to win to go back-to-back. Against Kings in the eliminator they were superb with the ball, restricting them to just 125.

Probable XI: Hales, King, Taylor, Brooks, Reifer, Wasim, Springer, Allen, Green, Amir, Gordon

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs pitch report

The Providence pitch may be starting to slow up due to the weight of games. Five of the eight this season have been won by the chaser, which is old-school Providence. Given Guyana's mean economy in the tournament shorting the Jamaica runs batting first at 165 could pay off at around 2.1011/10.

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs match odds

Guyana, who had lost only to Kings before the qualifier, are 1.814/5 to book a revenge mission against Trinbago on Monday. But the nerves are jangling. Their record in knockouts is atrocious. They have never failed to qualify for the finals but remain potless and they have five times finished as runners-up.

One wonders whether that record has an impact. Tallawahs are 2.206/5 and they love the pressure. If the toss goes their way they can flip the odds.

Trade Tallawahs on the Betfair Exchange if batting 2nd from 2.206/5 Bet now

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs player bets

Saim Ayub picked up the man of the match award in the previous head-to-head, is boosted to 11/43.70 for top Guyana bat and he gets a 7/17.80 quote for another gong. Shimron Hetmyer, runs in the head-to-head, will be a fancy for many at 7/17.80. For Jamaica Alex Hales has been boosted to 11/43.70.