Guyana Amazon Warriors v Antigua & Barbuda Falcons CPL Tips: Providence assists shock

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

Sunday 22 September 00:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Antigua & Barbuda Falcons team news

Guyana got back on track by defending 137 against Patriots to go second. Shimron Hetmyer produced a match-winning 63. The fit-again Imran Tahir led a dominant spin attack. They may abandon opening with Kevin Sinclair with Moeen Ali, Gudakesh Motie and Dwaine Pretorius in the frame.

Probable XI: Robinson, Sinclair, Hope, Hetmyer, Moeen, Paul, Shepherd, Pretorius, Shamar, Tahir

Falcons can still qualify but a massive net run rate swing is required. A win over Trinbago kept slim hopes alive last time. Brandon King has come back into the XI but recorded a three-ball duck. Sam Billings was dropped for USA pacer Hassan khan.

Possible XI: King, Greaves, K James, hassan, Imad, Allen, Green, Hamilton, James, Springer, Amir

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Antigua & Barbuda Falcons pitch report

Runscoring had been getting easier at Providence. In all T20 in the last three years, 170.5 on first dig had been busted 13 out of 29. But Guyana's 137 against Patriots suggests a return to the bowler-friendly surfaces of the past. Shorting Antigua runs for 150 makes sense.

Recommended Bet Back under 150 Falcons 1st inns runs EXC 1.91

Guyana are no better than 1.574/7 after their win over Patriots. That's a skinny price about the home team on a surface which is a leveller.

Antigua have shown last time out against Trinbago they fear no reputation and they were able to benefit from the Queen's Park toss bias.

If they bat first here and can muster 140-odd they are bang in the game to flip the odds to around 1.804/5.

The pitch could make for such a tight affair that we're repeating bets on a tie at 44.043/1 for these games at Providence, naturally to the smallest stake. But it's a great one to trade with prices in the teens expected if things get tasty.

Recommended Bet Back the tie EXC 44.0

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Antigua & Barbuda Falcons player bets

We're looking for big numbers on the likes of Dwaine Pretorius and Gudakesh Motie for the hosts at 18/119.00 and 33/134.00 and Fabian Allen for the visitors at 14/115.00. All wpould be minimal stakes, though. We're obviosuly still on the meter too for Pretorius top GAW bowler at 7/24.50.

Recommended Bet Back Dwaine Pretorius top GAW bowler SBK 7/2

Now read more Cricket tips and previews here.