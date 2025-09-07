Caribbean Premier League Tips Matches 24 and 25: Twin top-bowler bets looks strong

Kings should hammer Royals

Barbados Royals v St Lucia Kings

Sunday 7 September, 16.00

TV: Live on TNT

The Royals have lost all five of the six matches that they have been able to complete. St Lucia Kings have won five from their six. This is a mismatch and one fears that it could get very messy indeed for a home team who are almost certainly out of contention now to scrape into fourth place. They have to win all four of their remaining matches and hope one from Falcons and Warriors don't win again.

They were beaten by Falcons last time out, failing to defend 187. Finally they got Sherfane Rutherford batting in the top order but they are prone to the inexplicable, such as underusing Chris Green's bowling. Every game they throw in a tactical curve ball which doesn't work.

Kings are hammering teams, including Trinbago and Warriors (the two other top sides) by seven- and four-wickets respectively. Interestingly their last four wins have all come in the chase so Royals, if they have even noticed, may be well served to ask them to defend. A strong case could be made that Kings are just not short enough here at 1.645/8. Any sort of drift in play to 1.758/11 is to be snaffled, particularly if the market thinks they are under pressure in a chase.

It looks as though Royals will need something special from their one outstanding batter in Quinton de Kock if they are to make this a close one. De Kock is well overdue a win on top bat and doesn't appear to be out of form with 27 in his previous outing. He does, however, have a horror record against Kings with just 48 runs in four innings. Twice he has lost his wicket to Alzarri Joseph.

The good news for De Kock - and potentially punters - is that Joseph has been out of the side. If he his is absent again, De Kock may be worth backing for most Royals runs at Sportsbook's 11/43.75.

But if Joseph plays, revert to the pacer for the strong game. Joseph has taken 20 wickets in 13 games with a strike rate of 14.8. In his last six head-to-heads he has failed to take two wickets or more once. Sportsbook go 13/53.60 for Joseph top Kings bowler.

Recommended Bet Back Alzarri Joseph top Kings bowler SBK 13/5

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Monday 8 September, 01:00

TV: Live on TNT

Guyana ticked their win rate at fortress Providence a notch further to 70% with a come-from-behind win over fierce title rivals Trinbago Knight Riders in the early hours of Sunday. It put them in a strong position to put Trinbago under pressure for second spot and an easier route to the final.

With four games left Guyana will know that if they win three of them, and maintain a much better net run rate over TKR, they should finish at least in second place. With Patriots, Falcons and Royals three of those games and all of them at home, they are in pole position.

Will Patriots offer a challenge? Well, they have lost all four in Providence and have struggled this term to shake off the hangover of bottom-placed finishes of the last two years. Royals look like saving them an embarrassing three-peat this time but an economy rate of 8.94 is the second-worst in the competition. Surprisingly Kings are bottom of that chart although they may argue that the Gros Islet road is a disadvantage in that regard.

The 1.558/15 for Guyana is the sort of price we would have expected for Kings versus Royals. It is, therefore, hard to suggest that Patriots have been underrated. Instead we may be looking at runs plays on Guyana with that inability to keep things tight from Pats.

Sportsbook offer over 166.5 total runs. That feels toppy because of the danger of Pats batting first. Instead we may have to pay around 169.5 on the Exchange if the hosts had the opportunity to go overs batting first.

Moeen Ali is the latest Guyana hitter to be tried - and fail - in the opening slot. Typically when we were on him at decent numbers, too. Guyana have a history of trying someone new at every game at this stage of the season so the next cab off the rank could be Keemo Paul at 14s. He has done the job before although we note he has been out of the side.

Waqar Samkheil may be the greatest threat to Guyana dominance. Salmkheil will be pleased to get on a surface which should offer assistance to his spin. He has had a quiet tournament but if he is going to pick up it should be here. Sportsbook offer 13/53.60 that he takes most wickets for his team and there's not much to beat.

Recommended Bet Back Waqar Salmkheil top Pats bowler SBK 13/5

