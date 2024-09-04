Caribbean Premier League Tips Matches 7 & 8: Falcons look desperate for win

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots v Guyana Warriors

Thursday September 01:00

Patriots v Warriors team news

Patriots have lost their last two. It's a familiar sinking feeling for the side that finished bottom last term. They failed to defend 201 against Kings last time with a century from Evin Lewis. Mikyle Louis will drop down the order if they have a rapid start with Sherfane Rutherford and Tristan Stubbs moving up.

Possible XI: Lewis, Fletcher, Mayers, Louis, Stubbs, Rutherford, Smith, John, Nedd, Norte, Shamsi

Warriors have played only once. Saim Ayub remains with Pakistan for now but Rahmanullah Gurbaz is available. They needed late heroics from Dwayne Pretorius with the bat to beat Antigua. It's possible he opens instead of Gudakesh Motie.

Probable XI: Gurbaz, Motie, Hope, Hetmyer, Azam, Paul, Pretorius, Shepherd, Shamar, Sinclair, Tahir

Patriots v Warriors pitch report

Warner Park is a road. Both sides have busted 200 in the two games so far. We expect the par line to be minimum late 180s. Statistically that is still an overs play. It might be a stiffer ask to pay more than mid 190s.

It's a little bit of a concern that Warriors made such hard work about beating a Falcons team which have now lost all four. Perhaps it was just rustiness.

The champions couldn't have asked for an easier two fixtures to ease their way in with Patriots next. With Warriors at the 1.774/5 mark it is fair to reckon they should be skinnier given the form book. They really should win and are value to do so.

Recommended Bet Back Guyana to Win (2pts) EXC 1.77

Pretorius is way too big at 9/25.50 for top Warriors bowler. On win rates he should be favourite. We note the 19s too about him topping with the bat in case they shuffle the order after his hitting in their opener.

Recommended Bet Back Dawine Pretorius top Guyana bowler (1pt) SBK 9/2

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons v Trinbago Knight Riders

Friday September 6 01:00

Falcons v Knight Riders team news

Falcons have lost all four and they now need to win four of their last six to stand any chance of qualification. A lack of wickets from Mohammad Amir and flaky batting has cost them. They are still without Brandon King. They have changed their top order and it can't help confuse players about their role.

Possible XI: Greaves, Fakhar, James, Andrew, Imad, Billings, Allen, Green, Primus, Springer, Amir

TKR have played once, beating Patriots after posting a massive 250. Jason Roy has added to their experienced feel. Nic Pooran has a win rate of 22% on top bats in franchise in the last two years so is not value on the markets. Andre Russell may be carrying an injury and missed game one.

Probable XI: Roy, Narine, Pooran, Parris, Carty, Pollard, Bravo, Edward, Little, Waqar, Hinds

Falcons v Trinbago pitch report

The surface at North Sound looks to be slowing up so there is a clear strategy for runs plays. The top line is taking on the hosts against a canny TKR outfit. Look for under 150 on innings runs if they bat first, possibly laying at around 2.1011/10.

Falcons are 2.546/4 to get off the mark with TKR 1.501/2. These are the sort of odds we expected.

If the surface is tacky now, it could give Falcons a foothold but one feels that they need to chase. Confidence is low with the bat.

They may be able to restrict TKR who are not at their strongest and a back to lay to even money may be a play.

One wicket in four from Amir has been a disaster from one of the best bowlers in the tops market. We should show some faith, particularly as the wicket is getting more helpful. For the Antigua batting 20 or 30 to win it is very much alive so Chris Green, Fabian Allen and even Hayden Walsh at a big numbers are runners.

Recommended Bet Back Mohammad Amir top Falcons bowler (2pts) SBK 9/2

