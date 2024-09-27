Caribbean Premier League Tips Matches 28 and 29: Royals back on track

Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Royals

Saturday 28 September 01:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Royals team news

Trinbago have lost two of their last three and although they have already qualified, a minus net run rate looks likely to keep them out of the top two. Dwayne Bravo has definitively been ruled out for the rest of the action with injury. Terrance Hinds may return to the XI. Josh Little and Andries Gous are on international duty

Probable XI: Roy, Carty, Pooran, David, Pollard, Russell, Akeal, Jordan, Seales, Hinds, Waqar

Royals are in danger of losing four in a row as they have been found wanting on slower surfaces. They conceded 219 against Guyana and were quickly out of the chase. They really should be doing better with the personnel at their disposal and one wonders if there are in-game plans which aren't up to scratch.

Possible XI: De Kock, Alleyne, Athanaze, Clarke, Miller, Powell, Holder, Maharaj, Theekshana, McCoy, Naveen

Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Royals pitch report

The good news for Royals is that the Tarouba surface has looked flat. Kings made 218 against TKR last time out while even Patriots posted 193. Getting the opportunity to bat first will be key for Royals and on a flatter surface their top order should be confident to return to previous form. Backing them to take advantage of leaky TKR bowling for more than 170 at 1.9110/11 may be an option.

Had this been on a slow turner at Providence we'd have taken Royals to struggle. But they can breathe new life into their quest for the all-important top two. At 2.6813/8 they represent value.

Trinbago have not convinced and there has been significant churn in their XI at this stage of the season. bringing back Hinds is not ideal and they may vulnerable if they have to use a sixth bowler. Basically, there's no evidence they should be as short as 1.594/7.

Recommended Bet Back Royals EXC 2.68

Rovman Powell's unbeaten 59 against TKR earlier in the comp means feelings that he is due a core may be justified. he is 5/16.00 with Sportsbook for top royals bat. Have 0.25 pts on Nyeem Young at 35/136.00 as our go-to win-rate option, too, although he may not play. Money back if a non-runner. For TKR Andre Russell is win-rate value at 12s.

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Kings

Saturday 28 September 15:00

TV: live on TNT Sports Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Kings team news Guyana are back to full-strength with Rahmanullah Gurbaz returned from international duty and Imran Tahir fit again. Azam Khan appears to have made the opening slot his alongside Gurbaz. Probable XI: Gurbaz, Azam, Hope, Hetmyer, Moeen, Shepherd, Paul, Pretorius, Motie, Sinclair, Tahir Kings have won five in a row with Faf Du Plessis finding form to form a formidable opening partnership with Johnson Charles. They thrashed 218 against Trinbago last time. Probable XI: Du Plessis, Charles, Auguste, Chase, Seifert, Wiese, Jones, Descarte, Joseph, Pierre, Noor Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Kings pitch report Runscoring had been tricky at Providence. First-innings scores before Guyana-Royals read: 162-135-96-137. And then Warriors went and posted 219. There may be one or two strips which has been prepared differently to the rest. One would assume they use this flatter surface again but paying attention in the first six before playing on innings runs is advised.

Guyana are 1.748/11 with Kings 1.865/6 in an early show. With a push and pull on the market to come, final odds pre-toss will be key.

It is hard not to reckon that Guyana, with a win rate of 72% at home, will be the value in that 1.804/5 region. If they switch to the tried and trusted slow surfaces, this will be a real test for Kings.

Azam Khan immediately catches the eye at 9/25.50 for an opener for top GAW bat. He has begun to find some hitting form in the role and is normally could for a couple of wins in this tournament.