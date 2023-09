Guyana confirm top spot

Providence pitch could slow

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Kings

Sunday 17 September, 15.00

TV: Live on TNTSports

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Kings team news

Tallawahs' defeat of the Patriots last time gives them the edge over Barbados Royals in the play-off race. Victory here confirms their spot. Alex Hales' woeful run continues and he's under pressure for his spot.

Possible XI: King, Hales, McKenzie, Brooks, Imad, Reifer, Springer, Allen, Green, Gordon, Amir

Kings became the first side to beat Guyana so they are sitting pretty in an unassailable position in the ladder at third. Bhanuka Rajapaksa's return to the side and form is a major batting boost.

Possible XI: Munro, Charles, Rajapaksa, Williams, Raza, Chase, Primus, Forde, Josep, Hatzoglou, McKennyClarke

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Kings pitch report

The Providence pitch is a slow one in the context of the tournament but more than 160 has been busted three in form. With more and more games, though, it could get slower and there's little value in overs on the par line. We're likely to start shorting the high 160s.

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Kings match odds

Tallawahs are 1.814/5 with Kings 2.0621/20. The market has clearly decided that with this one a dead rubber for Kings they're not bothered. On form - Tallawahs snapped a five-game losing streak - there's no way they are favourites.

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Kings player bets

Sikandar Raza is back out to decent numbers for top bat so the 7/17.80 he tops for Kings has appeal. For Tallawahs, Brandon King is reliable at 13/53.60.

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Royals

Monday 18 September, 10.00

TV: Live on TNTSports

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Royals team news

Guyana reaffirmed superiority by beating Trinbago on Sunday and confirming top spot. They meet Trinbago in the qualifier. Odean Smith was promoted to open in a smart move with Saim Ayub's opening partner previously a weakness.

Possible XI: Ayub, Smith, Hope, Azam, Hetmyer, Shepherd, Pretorius, Paul, Motie, Tahir, Sinclair

Royals need to win and hope Tallawahs lose to qualify. There's a net run rate equation, too, if that doesn't happen but it requires an almost impossible swing.

Possible XI: Cornwall, Mayers, Athanaza, Powell, Holder, Graves, Brathwaite, van der Merwe, Qais, McCoy

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Royals pitch report

Royals for under 165 batting first looks a sound bet. On the respective economy rates with bat and ball, they will need to over perform on a sluggish pitch (or Guyana need an off day) for the wager to be in trouble.

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Royals match odds

Guyana are 1.684/6 with Royals 2.3811/8. The market is priced as one would expect. We're not going to start taking on Guyana at this stage, particularly after their talked-up success against TKR last time out. They're a very solid outfit who just need to hold their nerve to take the title.

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Royals player bets

Should Smith be as big as 13/27.40? The price suggests Sportsbook know he's been moved up but also suggests the ability is not there. We'd disagree with the latter and would argue his batting prowess has been wasted over the last two years. Guyana could also return to Gudakesh Motie at 35/136.00 opening in another experiment.