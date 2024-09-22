Caribbean Premier League Tips Matches 24 & 25: Nyeem eyecatching at 25s

St Lucia Kings v Barbados Royals

Sunday 22 September 15:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

St Lucia Kings v Barbados Royals team news

The play-off sports are now confirmed with Falcons losing to Guyana on Saturday night. Kings are in and they now have an opportunity to go top of the table with two to play. Their win over Royals (also on Saturday) was a major boost after they restricted Royals to just 96. Aaron Jones came in for Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Probable XI: Charles, Du Plessis, Auguste, Chase, Seifert, Jones, Wiese, Govia, Joseph, Pierre, Noor

Royals are also eyeing top spot with a win. Their struggles on the Providence surface does not bode well for the play-offs at the same venue. Rahkeem Cornwall returned to the opening slot in that defeat by Kings. The absence of Keshav Maharaj was a blow and he could make all the difference if he returns.

Possible XI: De Kock, Cornwall, Alleyne, Athanaze, Powell, Miller, Holder, Nyeem, Naveen, Theekshana, McCoy

St Lucia Kings v Barbados Royals pitch report

Providence is a poor batting surface it would appear. In three games the top first-dig total is 137, which Guyana defended with ease against Falcons. The other totals are 96 and 135 (also defended). Going unders in the mid 140s looks likely to be an option and it would be a surprise if the surface got any better.

This is shaping up to be a choice affair, which seems about right considering the importance of the toss. Bat first and take it easy, setting the stall out for 140.

Kings may prove to be better suited at 2.0621/20 and they have now three wins in a row. They were able to deploy four spinners against Royals in the head-to-head, who tied them in knots.

Spinners are ones to watch for top bowler. An unheralded bowler snaffling a couple with low runs conceded is a fair strategy so Mikkel Govia at 11/26.50 for Kings and Cornwall at 7/18.00 for Royals are two options. With the bat, we keep faith with Nyeem Young at 25/126.00 and Faf Du Plessis at 12/53.40 for top Royals bat.

Recommended Bet Back Faf Du Plessis top Kings bat SBK 12/5

Recommended Bet Back Nyeem Young top Royals bat SBK 25/1

