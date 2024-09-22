Caribbean Premier League Tips Matches 24 & 25: Nyeem eyecatching at 25s
Ed Hawkins previews Barbados Royals v St Lucia Kings on Sunday and Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots on Monday...
-
Kings may have edge
-
Providence very tricks for batters
-
Tarouba surface hard to call
-
Pooran due a score
-
Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak
St Lucia Kings v Barbados Royals
Sunday 22 September 15:00
TV: live on TNT Sports
St Lucia Kings v Barbados Royals team news
The play-off sports are now confirmed with Falcons losing to Guyana on Saturday night. Kings are in and they now have an opportunity to go top of the table with two to play. Their win over Royals (also on Saturday) was a major boost after they restricted Royals to just 96. Aaron Jones came in for Bhanuka Rajapaksa.
Probable XI: Charles, Du Plessis, Auguste, Chase, Seifert, Jones, Wiese, Govia, Joseph, Pierre, Noor
Royals are also eyeing top spot with a win. Their struggles on the Providence surface does not bode well for the play-offs at the same venue. Rahkeem Cornwall returned to the opening slot in that defeat by Kings. The absence of Keshav Maharaj was a blow and he could make all the difference if he returns.
Possible XI: De Kock, Cornwall, Alleyne, Athanaze, Powell, Miller, Holder, Nyeem, Naveen, Theekshana, McCoy
St Lucia Kings v Barbados Royals pitch report
Providence is a poor batting surface it would appear. In three games the top first-dig total is 137, which Guyana defended with ease against Falcons. The other totals are 96 and 135 (also defended). Going unders in the mid 140s looks likely to be an option and it would be a surprise if the surface got any better.
St Lucia Kings v Barbados Royals match prediction
This is shaping up to be a choice affair, which seems about right considering the importance of the toss. Bat first and take it easy, setting the stall out for 140.
Kings may prove to be better suited at 2.0621/20 and they have now three wins in a row. They were able to deploy four spinners against Royals in the head-to-head, who tied them in knots.
St Lucia Kings v Barbados Royals player bets
Spinners are ones to watch for top bowler. An unheralded bowler snaffling a couple with low runs conceded is a fair strategy so Mikkel Govia at 11/26.50 for Kings and Cornwall at 7/18.00 for Royals are two options. With the bat, we keep faith with Nyeem Young at 25/126.00 and Faf Du Plessis at 12/53.40 for top Royals bat.
Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Monday 23 September 00:00
TV: live on TNT Sports
Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots team news
Trinbago are in the play-offs with four games to play. They lost last time out to Falcons on a slow Queen's Park Oval surface which is ideal prep for Providence and the play-offs. This game will be played in Tarouba. Tim David, Josh Little and Chris Jordan are now in the XI to give a fresh look.
Probable XI: Parris, Narine, Pooran, Carty, David, Pollard, Russell, Akeal, Jordan, Little, Waqar
Patriots have had another stinker and will finish bottom. They have won once in nine. They managed 107 in reply to Guyana's 137 at Providence last time. Wanindu Hasaranga doesn't appear to be available.
Possible XI: Lewis, Fletcher, M Louis, Mayers, Da Silva, Rossouw, Drakes, John, Nortje, Nedd, Shamsi
Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots pitch report
India hit 196 against West Indies in Tarouba in the World Cup. But in the previous nine more than 150 was busted only four times. It's therefore tricky to know what to expect. An average run rate over three years of 7.9 suggests another low-scoring affair. If Patriots were to bat first an opportunity to short their runs at 165 at around 1.834/5 could be worth the risk.
Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots match prediction
Trinbago are 1.528/15 for victory. They should have little issue with a Pats team more focussed on getting their packing right. There is no toss bias to help out the visitors.
In the previous meeting, Trinbago won by 44 runs after posting 250 with Nic Pooran smashing 97 off 43.
Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots player bets
That was Pooran's one clear win in six games for top TKR bat. He did manage a dead heat also. The 10/34.33 may well be tempting. Likewise the 5/16.00 for top match bat considering there is little threat from Pats. There are wrong prices on bat order to consider. Shaq Parris is 5s for top TKR bat and has been opening. Mikyle Louis has been at No 3 for Pats and is also value at 6s.
Read more cricket previews HERE
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Cricket Tips
Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Kings CPL Tips: Kings have strong upset chance
-
Cricket Tips
Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair
-
Cricket Tips
Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1