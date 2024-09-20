Caribbean Premier League tips matches 21 & 22: Miller time at Providence

St Lucia Kings v Barbados Royals

Saturday 21 September 15:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

St Lucia Kings v Barbados Royals team news

One more win for Kings guarantees a play-off berth. They have won their last two. Their squad is pretty settled although they were grateful for David Wiese returning to the fold to smash Pats at the death last time.

Probable XI: Charles, Du Plessis, Auguste, chase, Seifert, Rajapaksa, Wiese, Descarte, Joseph, Pierre, Noor

Royals are top of the tree, largely down to the ridiculously-good form of Quinton de Kock who has two fifites and a ton in the tourny. They have qualified and are now looking for a win which secure a top-two berth.

Possible XI: De Kock, Alleyne, Athanaze, Powell, Miller, Holder, Cornwall, Nyeem, Naveen, Theekshana, McCoy

St Lucia Kings v Barbados Royals pitch report

This is also at Providence so the advice above is repeated. Runscoring has been getting easier at Providence. In all T20 in the last three years, 170.5 on first dig has been busted 13 out of 29. It used to be a nightmare for batters. The surface should spin. New Zealand and England were destroyed by tweak in the World Cup there

This could be considered a cracking contest. Not that the match odds appears to agree. Kings are rated as outsiders by a distance at 2.245/4. That may be right.

It may prove to be closer than that, although it is true that the jury is very much out on Kings when they come up against a better team. Their four wins have come against falcons and Patriots. If Royals drifted to close to a choice affair in-play we'd get on.

Nyeem Young is back in the Royals team so we're still keen on him on win rate at an inflated 25/126.00 for top bat. David Miller has a win in him at some stage so we note the 9/25.50. Study samples are small but there's no evidence that the opposition or ground should trouble him. Faf Du Plessis is well overdue at 12/53.40 for top Kings bat. He averages 46 against the Royals with a strike rate of 146. At Providence he averages 48 with a strike rate 157.