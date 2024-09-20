Caribbean Premier League

Caribbean Premier League tips matches 21 & 22: Miller time at Providence

David Miller
The pitch and attack may suit Miller

Ed Hawkins previews Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Kings v Barbados Royals at Providence on Saturday...

St Lucia Kings v Barbados Royals

Saturday 21 September 15:00
TV: live on TNT Sports

St Lucia Kings v Barbados Royals team news

One more win for Kings guarantees a play-off berth. They have won their last two. Their squad is pretty settled although they were grateful for David Wiese returning to the fold to smash Pats at the death last time.

Probable XI: Charles, Du Plessis, Auguste, chase, Seifert, Rajapaksa, Wiese, Descarte, Joseph, Pierre, Noor

Royals are top of the tree, largely down to the ridiculously-good form of Quinton de Kock who has two fifites and a ton in the tourny. They have qualified and are now looking for a win which secure a top-two berth.

Possible XI: De Kock, Alleyne, Athanaze, Powell, Miller, Holder, Cornwall, Nyeem, Naveen, Theekshana, McCoy

St Lucia Kings v Barbados Royals pitch report

This is also at Providence so the advice above is repeated. Runscoring has been getting easier at Providence. In all T20 in the last three years, 170.5 on first dig has been busted 13 out of 29. It used to be a nightmare for batters. The surface should spin. New Zealand and England were destroyed by tweak in the World Cup there

St Lucia Kings v Barbados Royals match prediction




This could be considered a cracking contest. Not that the match odds appears to agree. Kings are rated as outsiders by a distance at 2.245/4. That may be right.

It may prove to be closer than that, although it is true that the jury is very much out on Kings when they come up against a better team. Their four wins have come against falcons and Patriots. If Royals drifted to close to a choice affair in-play we'd get on.

St Lucia Kings v Barbados Royals player bets



Nyeem Young is back in the Royals team so we're still keen on him on win rate at an inflated 25/126.00 for top bat. David Miller has a win in him at some stage so we note the 9/25.50. Study samples are small but there's no evidence that the opposition or ground should trouble him. Faf Du Plessis is well overdue at 12/53.40 for top Kings bat. He averages 46 against the Royals with a strike rate of 146. At Providence he averages 48 with a strike rate 157.

Recommended Bet

Back David Miller top Royals bat

SBK9/2
Recommended Bet

Back Nyeem Young top Royals bat

SBK25/1

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Saturday 21 September 00:00
TV: live on TNT Sports

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots team news

Guyana are without Rahmanullah Gurbaz who is with Afghanistan. Kevin Sinclair returned to the opener role. Romario Shepherd is fit again and will probably bat higher than No 8 after 51 off 24 in defeat by Trinbago. Nathan Sowter deputises for Imran Tahir.

Probable XI: Robinson, Sinclair, Hope, Hetmyer, Moeen, Paul, Shepherd, Pretorius, Shamar, Sowter

Tabraiz Shamsi and Anrich Nortje would probably be best served in Afghanistan due to South African woes. Shamsi has actually returned to the Patriots team and had he played more they may not be bottom of the pile.

Possible XI: Fletcher, Lewis, Mayers, Rossouw, M Louis, Hasaranga, Da Silva, Smith, John, Nortje, Shamsi

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots pitch report

Runscoring has been getting easier at Providence. In all T20 in the last three years, 170.5 on first dig has been busted 13 out of 29. It used to be a nightmare for batters. The surface should spin. New Zealand and England were destroyed by tweak in the World Cup there. Guyana should muster more than 170 based on pats' dreadful economy regardless of the surface.

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots match prediction




The Providence toss bias is no longer in existence on a three-year filter. That is good news for Guyana who will feel they were on the wrong end of the flip in defeats by Royals and Trinbago.

There was some hope that Guyana, continually underrated, may go off in the 1.705/7 region. But at 1.664/6 that looks about fair. Any tick upwards should be gobbled.

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots player bets



Sportsbook are pricing Kevin Sinclair at 18/119.00 despite him opening the batting in two of the three games he has played. Although his runscoring record in T20 is poor he does have a first-class century so he is no mug. A 0.25 point stake is useful. We keep faith with Dwaine Pretorius for a top GAW bowler win. He has a strike rate of a wicket every 13 balls on this ground and is value at 7/24.50.

Recommended Bet

Back Dwaine Pretorius top GAW bowler

SBK7/2

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

