Caribbean Premier League Day 4 Tips: Keep faith with Simmons

St Lucia Kings v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sunday 29 August, 15:00

TV: live on BT Sport

Kings in trouble

Kings, last year's runners up, produced a stinker of an effort first time out, losing by a massive 120 runs to Tallawahs. Their reputation as one of the meanest units in the field is in tatters after conceding a massive 255 with some of the sloppiest work you will ever see.

What was perhaps most surprising was their selection. They used only two spinners against an outfit which loves pace on the ball. Rahkeem Cornwall didn't even bowl. Faf Du Plessis returned after concussion but was out first ball. The one bright spot was a fifty from Singaporean Tim David.

Possible XI: Cornwall, Fletcher, Du Plessis, Chase, Deyal, David, Paul, Wahab, Qadir, Williams, McCoy

Normal service resumed

Trinbago are back on track after opening-day defeat versus Guyana. They smashed Barbados, bowling them out for 122 and then chasing with relative ease thanks to classic knocks from Kieron Pollard and Denesh Ramdin.

Isuru Udana claimed the man of the match award for five wickets. But there will be a little bit of concern over the top order, which flopped again. Lendl Simmons is costing us with his price boosted for top bat and he's not looked made it into double figures yet.

Possible XI: Simmons, Narine, Munro, Seifert, Darren Bravo, Ramdin, Pollard, Udana, Hosein, Rampaul, Seales

Lucia runs a short

Trinbago are into 1.645/8, having tipped over into the 1.705/7 region against Barbados. That's more like it. The Kings are 2.486/4 and we're not likely to get involved even at those odds.

Normally at this point we'd caveat that sentence by saying 'but if they were chasing...'. No thanks. We're keep a watching brief on the bias for now. The same goes for the pitch with the first-innings average already dipping by seven runs.

Indeed, if St Lucia were to bat first going under 150 or more could be a cheap, low-risk lay considering the market is still keen on runs. St Lucia have only beaten TKR twice in their history. Sportsbook go 6/4 no first-innings fifty which will give off a warm fuzzy feel if Kings are put in.

Tops value

We have a nice win on Pollard at 17/2 for top Trinbago bat against Barbados. He has been cut to 15/2. Simmons, who smashed a top-bat on the head-to-head last time, is 11/4. We like the boost to 10/3 so will keep an eye out for updated prices. Denesh Ramdin is a wrong price at 16/1, though, batting at No 5 and with one top-bat already.

For Kings, Du Plessis is 11/4 favourite. Cornwall and Andre Fletcher are 7/2 the pair. The latter has top-scored in the last two head-to-heads.

Warner Park data

Average first innings score last three years 173 (2422/13)

160+ first innings scores 11/15

Won by chaser 9/15

***

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Sunday 29 August, 19:30

TV: live on BT Sport

