Caribbean Premier League Day 11 Tips: Tallawahs might hit back

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs

Wednesday 8 September 15.00

Patriots under pressure?

How do the Patriots react to their first defeat? Do the nerves start to jangle as they perhaps doubt they were a one-trick pony? Patriots had chased in four straight wins but came unstuck when they batted first against the emerging power that is St Lucia Kings and were rolled for 118.

The big problem, though, is with the ball. They are leaking runs and are vying with Tallawahs for the most expensive unit in the tournament. They need to get spinners Fawad Ahmed and Jon-Russ Jaggesar working in tandem. The latter has only played once.

Possible XI Thomas, E Lewis, Gayle, Ali, Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo, Allen, Drakes, Jaggesar, Cottrell, Fawad,

Horrible effort

You will have to go a long way to see a more brainless, dysfunctional T20 performance than Tallawahs against Trinbago on Tuesday. With ball and bat they were atrocious.

Fielding first they were doing okay before completely losing their nerve, conceding an equal-record number of runs for the last 18 balls. The 63-run haemorrhage put a low-confidence batting unit under more pressure.

They fell apart for 92 and their constant re-ordering bears testament to a unit which doesn't really know what it's doing. Andre Russell at No 8 anyone?

Possible XI K Lewis, Haider, Mohammaed, Brooks, Imad, Brooks, Powell, Russell, Pretorius, Green, Permaul

Tallawahs have a chance

Patriots are 1.738/11 with Tallawahs 2.305/4. Despite Tallawahs' awful performance against Trinbago, a case can be made.

That's because of the Patriots' leaky bowling and their reluctance to pick two spinners. Tallawahs actually couldn't have hoped for a better next opponent to try to get back on track.

A runs wager is tricky. The trend is for shorting runs as the pitches get slower but it's conceivable either team could lose discipline and the bet goes down at the death. The alternative is to go big in the last three or four overs, adding 40 or 50 runs to the total.

Tops value

We've abandoned our strategy of backing Russell in-play at inflated odds with Sportsbook. That's because the Tallawahs batting is so hopeless he actually shortens. At one stage he was 8/11 and he wasn't even at the crease. We'll just take the 10/1 pre-toss and hope they come to their senses about the batting order.

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Kings

Thursday 9 September 00.00

