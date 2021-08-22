Caribbean Premier League 2021 team-by-team guide: Who can stop Trinbago?

Trinbago Knight Riders 3.002/1

Last two years: W-3

Last two years batting rank: 1

Last two years bowling rank: =3

2021 run rate 8.4 (rank 1)

2021 econ rate 6.8 (2)

Squad: Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Colin Munro, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ali Khan, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Lendl Simmons, Jayden Seales, Sikandar Raza, Isuru Udana, Leonardo Julien

Possible XI Narine, Simmons, Munro, Bravo, Pollard, Ramdin, Raza, Pierre, Hosein, Seales, Lamichhane

Verdict: The team to beat. No-one got within touching distance last season as they blew teams away with the bat and worked in the field like dervishes. Lendl Simmons and Colin Munro with the bat and Sandeep Lamichhane and Akeal Hosein with the ball should ensure the status quo remains. A fit Sunil Narine - a rarity in CPL of late - is also a massive boost. The big question is whether the 2/1 is value on a surface which could only serve to reward the toss winner.

Predicted group finish: 2

Guyana Amazon Warriors 5.04/1

Last two years: 3-R

Last two years batting rank: =2

Last two years bowling rank: 1

2021 run rate 6.6 (5)

2021 econ rate 6.3 (1)

Squad: Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Anthony Bramble, Imran Tahir, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Naveen Ul Haq, Nial Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Waqar Salamkheil

Possible XI Hemraj, King, Hafeez, Hetmyer, Pooran, Malik, Shepherd, Sinclair, Naveen, O Smith, Tahir

Verdict: Guyana have been remarkably consistent with the ball in the last two years. And remarkably reliable in getting to the business end of the tournament. But not winning. Five times in eight competitions they have finished as runners-up. Last year they were humiliated in the semi-finals as batting frailty returned to haunt them. Have they solved that? Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik could be the perfect foil for Nic Pooran and Shimron Hetymer. Expertise on worn, slow pitches shoudl mean they fly in the group stage - as usual. They could miss Chris Green's spin, though.

Predicted group finish: 1

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 6.05/1

Last two years: 6-4

Last two years batting rank: =4

Last two years bowling rank: 5

2021 run rate 6.5 (6)

2021 econ rate 7.9 (6)

Squad: Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Devon Thomas, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Gayle, Rayad Emrit, Rassie van der Dussen, Joshua da Silva, Colin Archibald, Dwayne Bravo, Anrich Nortje, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mikyle Louis

Possible XI Lewis, Van Der Dussen, Gayle, Da Silva, Rutherford, Allen, Bravo, Hasaranga, Nortje, Cottrell, Jaggesar

Verdict: The Patriots have only made it out of the group twice in six attempts. With home advantage they should feel confident of making it three. It's hardly been a fortress, though with 14 wins and 15 losses. Chris Gayle has replaced Chris Lynn and the Patriots need him to shore up batting which does not inspire. Does he bat at No 3 or does new signing Rassie van der Dussen go there? With the ball, though, they have excellent options. The combination of Wanindu Hasaranga and Jon-Russ Jaggesar excites while Dwayne Bravo adds title-winning nous. They have to improve on bottom-ranking with both bat and ball last year.

Predicted group finish: 3

Barbados Royals 6.05/1

Last two years: 5-W

Last two years batting rank: 6

Last two years bowling rank: 2

2021 run rate 6.7 (rank =4)

2021 econ rate 7.1 (4)

Squad: Jason Holder, Chris Morris, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Oshane Thomas, Ashley Nurse, Shai Hope, Thisara Perera, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Hayden Walsh Jr, Johnson Charles, Nyeem Young, Mohammad Amir, Azam Khan, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Smit Patel

Possible XI Charles, Hope, Mayers, Greaves, Azam Khan, Holder, T Perera, Morris, Thomas, Walsh Jnr, Amir

Verdict: Royals have had a name change but the most significant move is the loss of Rashid Khan, who was their top wicket-taker last season. Without him it seems a stretch to see how they will improve on a fifth-placed finish and a middle-ranking bowling effort. They have gone for international all-round muscle in the shape of Chris Morris and Thisara Perera.

Predicted group finish: 6

Jamaica Tallwahs 6.05/1

Last two years: 4-6

Last two years batting rank: =4

Last two years bowling rank: 6

2021 run rate 6.7 (=4)

2021 econ rate 7.2 (5)

Squad: Rovman Powell, Veerasammy Permaul, Carlos Brathwaite, Qais Ahmad, Chadwick Walton, Jason Mohammed, Andre Russell, Shakib al Hasan, Fidel Edwards, Ryan Persaud, Haider Ali, Migael Pretorius, Kenar Lewis, Ibrahim Zadran, Abhijai Mansingh, Joshua James, Kirk McKenzie

Possible XI Walton, K Lewis, Shakib al Hasan, Russell, Ali, Powell, Brathwaite, Edwards, Migael Pretorius, Qais, Permaul

Verdict: Jamaica have a lot of work to do with their work in the field. Their bowling stats do not make good reading and they have lost their two most economical bowlers last season - Sandeep Lamichhane and Mujeeb ur Rahmann. Qais Ahmed is a good replacement and Shakib-al-Hasan gives them another spin option, although he may have been primarily signed for his batting. Last term on wearing pitches they were exposed by spin so don't be fooled by that power-packed lower-order.

Predicted group finish: 5

St Lucia Kings 7.06/1

Last two years: R-5

Last two years batting rank: =2

Last two years bowling rank: =3

2021 run rate 7.3 (2)

2021 econ rate 7 (3)

Squad: Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Wahab Riaz, Rakheem Cornwall, Keemo Paul, Javelle Glen, Mark Deyal, Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal, Obed McCoy, Roston Chase, Faf du Plessis, Matthew Wade, Usman Qadir, Samit Patel, Keron Cottoy, Kadeem Alleyne

Possible XI Du Plessis, Wade, Deyal/Cornwall, Fletcher, Chase, Samit Patel, Paul, Joseph, McCoy, Williams, Qadir

Verdict: St Lucia are on their third name in an attempt to bring a change in fortunes. They have never won the title but last year made it to the play-offs for the first time, losing in the final. They have a change-up with the top order. Faf Du Plessis and Matthew Wade could open instead of Mark Deyal and Rahkeem Cornwall. They've lost a boatload of wickets from Mohammad Nabi and Scott Kuggelijn, though, and the pressure is on Usman Qadir to tie down teams.

Predicted group finish: 4