Barbados Royals v Trinbago Knight Riders CPL Tips: Royals will take some stopping

Barbados Royals v Trinbago Knight Riders

Saturday 14 September 00:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

Barbados Royals v Trinbago Knight Riders team news

Royals are looking strong and well-balanced having added David Miller and Keshav Maharaj to their squad. Alick Athanaze is also fit again after injury. Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalge has returned home as he was Mahraj's stand-in. There is no room for all-rounder Nyeem Young

Possible XI: Cornwall, De Kock, Athanaze, Powell, Miller, Clarke, Holder, Maharaj, Theekshana, Naveen, McCoy

Trinbago needed a Kieron Pollard special to save them from defeat by Kings. There was no Andre Russell again, though. As a result their balance was all over the shop with Nic Pooran down at No 4 and opener Andries Gous at No 7.

Probable XI: Roy, Narine, Parris, Pooran, Carty, Pollard, Gous, Hosein, Seales, Waqar, Hinds

Barbados Royals v Trinbago Knight Riders pitch report

The 176 scored by Falcons at Bridgetown was evidence that this is a good surface to bat on first. More than 170 in the first has been busted nine times in the last two years from 17. That doesn't suggest a great track but bear in mind mismatches in the World Cup. A 20-over par line for Royals to bust at the mid 170s could be an overs play.

That innings runs strategy is a clue as to where our support lies for this contest. We believe Royals have the potential to be superior to a slightly chaotic TKR this term.

We had this down as a choice affair, in no small part to a 57% bias for the side batting first in the last three years on this ground. But Royals are priced at 2.285/4. They represent clear value, especially if the toss goes their way.

Recommended Bet Back Royals batting first EXC 2.28

If Gous returns to an opening slot, Sportsbook's 7/18.00 will look big for top TKR bat. Pollard is [17/2]. For Royals, Nyeem is out of the side but the 35/136.00 is a price we will keep returning to for top bat. Money back if he doesn't play. Jason Holder is overdue on top bowler so we go again at 7/24.50.

Recommended Bet Back Nyeem Young top Royals bat SBK 35/1

Recommended Bet Back Jason Holder top Royals bowler SBK 7/2

Now read more Cricket tips and previews here.