Barbados Royals v Trinbago Knight Riders CPL Tips: Royals will take some stopping
Ed Hawkins tips Royals for the win if the toss goes their way in Bridgetown on Saturday and also finds player bets at 7/24.50 and 35/136.00...
-
Royals could be real deal
-
Toss bias important at Bridgetown
-
Holder can deliver at 7/24.50
-
Nyeem Young too big at 35/136.00
Barbados Royals v Trinbago Knight Riders
Saturday 14 September 00:00
TV: live on TNT Sports
Barbados Royals v Trinbago Knight Riders team news
Royals are looking strong and well-balanced having added David Miller and Keshav Maharaj to their squad. Alick Athanaze is also fit again after injury. Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalge has returned home as he was Mahraj's stand-in. There is no room for all-rounder Nyeem Young
Possible XI: Cornwall, De Kock, Athanaze, Powell, Miller, Clarke, Holder, Maharaj, Theekshana, Naveen, McCoy
Trinbago needed a Kieron Pollard special to save them from defeat by Kings. There was no Andre Russell again, though. As a result their balance was all over the shop with Nic Pooran down at No 4 and opener Andries Gous at No 7.
Probable XI: Roy, Narine, Parris, Pooran, Carty, Pollard, Gous, Hosein, Seales, Waqar, Hinds
Barbados Royals v Trinbago Knight Riders pitch report
The 176 scored by Falcons at Bridgetown was evidence that this is a good surface to bat on first. More than 170 in the first has been busted nine times in the last two years from 17. That doesn't suggest a great track but bear in mind mismatches in the World Cup. A 20-over par line for Royals to bust at the mid 170s could be an overs play.
Barbados Royals v Trinbago Knight Riders match prediction
That innings runs strategy is a clue as to where our support lies for this contest. We believe Royals have the potential to be superior to a slightly chaotic TKR this term.
We had this down as a choice affair, in no small part to a 57% bias for the side batting first in the last three years on this ground. But Royals are priced at 2.285/4. They represent clear value, especially if the toss goes their way.
Barbados Royals v Trinbago Knight Riders player bets
If Gous returns to an opening slot, Sportsbook's 7/18.00 will look big for top TKR bat. Pollard is [17/2]. For Royals, Nyeem is out of the side but the 35/136.00 is a price we will keep returning to for top bat. Money back if he doesn't play. Jason Holder is overdue on top bowler so we go again at 7/24.50.
Now read more Cricket tips and previews here.
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
England Cricket
Most Read Stories
-
Cricket Tips
England v India Second Test Player Tips: Back Sudharsan to star and Woakes wickets
-
Cricket Tips
Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair
-
Cricket Tips
Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1