Barbados Royals v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots CPL Tips: Holder and Alleyne to star

Barbados Royals v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Wednesday 18 September 00:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

Barbados Royals v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots team news

Royals are top of the table after beating Guyana last time out. Quinton de Kock, with a brilliant 115 off 68, made the difference as Royals piled on 205. Kadeem Alleyne has replaced Rahkeem Cornwall in the opening slot.

Possible XI: De Kock, Alleyne, Athanaze, Powell, Miller, Holder, Clarke, Maharaj, Naveen, Theekshana, McCoy

Patriots need three big wins to stand any chance of qualification. Jeremiah Louis, the pacer and brother of batter Mikyle, has been added to the group. He replaces Sherfane Rutherford who is out for personal reasons.

Possible XI: Lewis, Fletcher, Mayers, Rossouw, Clarkeson, M Louis, Hasaranga, Permaul, Nortje, Layne, Shamsi

Barbados Royals v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots pitch report

Patriots are conceding more than ten an over. On a Bridgetown surface which rewards the stroke-makers, Royals will be expecting to make hay if they get the opportunity to bat first. We have to pay overs at around 181.5 for even money but Patriots will always give us a chance.

Recommended Bet Back Royals over 181.5 1st inns runs SBK 2.0

Royals are 1.715/7 with Patriots 2.3811/8. If Royals were to bat first and that price held, the hosts would represent a very good bet.

Even 1.654/6 can be considered value given the disparity and ability between the teams. But Royals would need to bat first. There is a heavy toss bias for the defender at Bridgetown. if the flip goes their way this should be comfortable for Royals.

Alleyne should not be 11/26.50 with Sportsbook to top bat for Royals from the opening berth. That's a mistake. he has good numbers behind him, particularly in terms of strike rate. De Kock is 12/53.40. There's not much doing for Pats so another interest comes from top Royals bowler with Jason Holder overdue at 7/24.50. We also keep backing Nyeem Young at 35s for 0.25pts a stake. We don't expect him to play but it's a wrong price. Money back as a non-runner.

Recommended Bet Back Kadeem Alleyne top Royals bat SBK 11/2

Recommended Bet Back Jason Holder top Royals bowler SBK 7/2

