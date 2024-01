Showground surface spin heavy

Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades

Wednesday 17 January, 08.15

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades team news

Alex Hales remains available for Thunder so he will open again with David Warner. Tom Kohler-Cadmore has left for ILT20, however, so Jason Sangha might get a game.

Possible XI: Hales, Warner, Bancroft, J Sangha, Ross, Davies, Sams, Green, McAndrew, Sandhu/Gray, T Sangha

Shaun Marsh will play his final game after announcing his retirement from the game. Aaron Finch has already stepped away. It remains to be seen whether Akeal Hosein and Jordan Cox remain with the squad instead of leaving for ILT20. We suspect not as they were late deals. Scott Edwards, the Dutch skip, should get a game.

Possible XI: Marsh, Harvey, Fraser-McGurk, Wells, Sutherland, Edwards, Rogers, Kellepotha, O'Neill, Siddle, Zampa

Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades pitch report

Four in the last 11 first-innings have busted 160 and there have been some very low scores. Five totals have been under 140 and the surface was heavily criticised when Thunder could muster only 137 against Perth, who needed the last over to get the job done. An unders play at 157.5 on the 20-over line makes sense.

Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades match odds

Thunder are marginal favourites at 1.9620/21 with Renegades 2.0621/20. To be clear, Thunder should only ever be favourites to beat themselves - they need a big win to avoid finishing bottom.

Spin is dominant at the venue with Ashton Agar and Cooper Connolly combinung for figures of five for 31. Adam Zampa is the best spinner on show and could make the difference.

Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades player bets

Zampa should prove a popular man of the match bet at [17/1] given Agar picked up the gong previously. We can keep Akeal on side too at the same price if we're wrong about his availability. Marsh has been boosted to 7/24.50 for top renegades bat and it could that market is heavily related to player of the match, for which he is 15/28.50 favourite.

