Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash Tips: Wade in on 7/2 top bat bet with weather helping out

Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes

Wednesday 8 January, 08:15

TV: live on Sky Sports

Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash team news

Thunder are boosted by the return of hellraiser Sam Konstas, who is available after Test duty. Pacer Nathan McAndrew is also back from injury. That means assistant coach Dan Christian may not be needed. Daniel Sams is still out with concussion.

Probable Thunder XI: Warner, Konstas, Davies, Gilkes, Rutherford, Billings, Green, Weibgen, T Andrews, Ferguson, McAndrew

This is crunch time for Hobart. With the ILT20 starting on Saturday, Matthew Wade, Shai Hope, Chris Jordan and Peter Hatzoglou might be playing their final game. It would be a surprise - and hugely damaging - if they all went at the same time.

This will be Waqar Salamkheil's last game as he was contracted only for the first six.

Possible HH XI: Owen, Wade, Hope, McDermott, Chaudhary, David, Jordan, Ellis, Meredith, Stanlake, Waqar

Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash pitch report

Eight of the last 14 first-innings at this ground have come under a 155.5 mark. Thunder scraped 156 in their win over Renegades. There are forecast showers and there could be enough to reduce overs.

The first-innings runs market will be settled if five overs are played so any chance of 1.9110/11 under 155 is a bet.

Thunder are marginal outsiders at 2.0421/20. It's not the worst bet in the world considering conditions could be tricky.

The match odds are probably right that there is little to choose between the teams but in a potential low-over thrash, Thunder may actually have the edge. So far they have proved to be the faster scorers of the two sides - and by a distance. Thunder are averaging 8.7 an over and Hobart just eight.

There is no toss bias but the opportunity to bat second is likely to be prized. The team batting first may have interruptions and lose overs while the chaser will know exactly what is required.

With rain around we have to be smart and recognise that betting an opener makes more sense.

Fortunately Matthew Wade's win rate means he is well overdue a win and odds of 7/24.50 have big appeal.

Konstas will be all the rage no doubt and goes off at 11/43.75.

Recommended Bet Back Matthew wade top Hobart bat SBK 7/2

Now read more Cricket tips and previews here!