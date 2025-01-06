Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash Tips: Get Rich quick scheme
Ed Hawkins previews the BBL contest from Perth on Tuesday and finds a 7/24.50 top bowler bet...
Renegades biggest outsiders yet
Marsh and Richardson in for Perth
Renegades make squad changes
Shorting visitors' runs makes sense
Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades
Tuesday 7 January, 08:15
TV: live on Sky Sports
Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash team news
Mitch Marsh and Jhye Richardson are made available for Perth after the early conlusion of the fifth Test against India. Nick Hobson and Matt Spoors probably miss out. Marsh has not played a Bash match for three years. Josh Inglis remains an injury absentee. Ashton Agar is absent.
Probable Perth XI: Hurt, Allen, Marsh, Hardie, Connolly, Turner, Kelly, Richardson, Tye, Behrendorff, Morris
Kane Richardson and Marcus Harris have been added to the squad but there is no Nathan Lyon yet. Richardson missed defeat by Stars while Harris comes is for Mackenzie Harvey.
Possible Renegades XI: Brown, Fraser-McGurk, Seifert, Bethell, Evans, Harvey, Sutherland, T Rogers, Crone, Zampa, Richardson
Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash pitch report
There is no toss bias in day-night matches in 18. The runs per over with the filter is 8.36. So far this term there have been scores of 146, 165 and 177 for the side batting first. The latter was chased by Thunder. Renegades' run rate of 7.8 goes up against a Perth attack which costs 7.6 per over. Shorting Renegades runs is not the worst idea on the par line which could settle late 160s.
Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash match prediction
Perth at 1.635/8 are the shortest priced team of this BBL and Renegades are the biggest outsider at 2.526/4. It is hard to argue that those odds are wrong because the Renegades have been so disappointing.
It is three defeats on the spin and with players now eyeing their ILT20 and SAT20 contracts, the theme of big names not taking responsibility has continued. Perth are not at their vintage best but with Marsh and Richardson returned they should be too strong.
Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash player bets
Marsh is mighty short at 2/13.00 for top Perth bat. But if there's to be a comeback king it is more likely to be Richardson, who is way too big at 7/24.50 and should be clear favourite for top home bowler. Richardson has only played three games and won twice, taking his win rate including the last two tournaments to a whopping 46%.
