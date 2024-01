Strikers bowlers expensive

Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers

Wednesday 3 January, 10:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers team news

Ashton Turner is out for the season so Perth have added local batter Sam Fanning as a replacement. We don't expect him to play, though. Aaron Hardie is the new skip.

Probable XI: Crawley, Eskinazi, Hardie, Inglis, Evans, Hobson, A Agar, Richardson, Tye, Behrendorff, Morris

David Payne is part of the Strikers squad again after missing the defeat by Melbourne Stars. They failed to defend 205 in a grim portent for their season. Ben Manenti probably comes out. Jake Weatherald is unavailable meaning Jamie Overton could bat as high as No 5.

Possible XI: D Short, M Short, Lynn, Hose, J Overton, Neilsen, Bazley, W Agar, Payne, Doggett, Boyce

Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers pitch report

Fourteen of the last 24 first-innings at the Optus have busted 160 with eleven won by the chaser but eight of those came in the last ten. Perth singed our fingers on an overs play on the par line versus Renegades when they lost seven wickets for just five runs to post 162. We're happy to play overs at around 175.5 for them against a leaky Strikers attack, though.

Perth over 175.5 1st inns runs @ 2.001/1

Perth are 1.564/7 with Strikers 2.6813/8. Scorchers should have little troubling despatching a desperately poor Strikers team.

Once again their main tactic appears to be waiting for Travis Head to return to bolster their finish. But their bowling stocks seem non-existent as they never properly replaced Rashid Khan.

Zak Crawley has been boosted to 3/14.00 for top Perth bat and he should relish this oppportunity. For Strikers Overton is toppy at 8/19.00. AJ Tye has a strong record against Strikers with two three-wicket hauls in his last four appearances. He is 3/14.00 for top Perth bowler.

