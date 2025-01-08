Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers Big Bash Tips: Back Sixers to return to form
Ed Hawkins previews a must-win Big Bash game for Melbourne Stars at the MCG on Thursday as Steve Smith could return to the BBL...
Sixers should be shorter to beat Stars
Smith could return for Sixers
Stars must win last three matches
MCG pitch low scoring
Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers
Thursday 9 January, 08:15
TV: live on Sky Sports
Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers Big Bash team news
Stars have been denied the use of Scott Boland. The Australian pacer is being rested just when Stars needed him to keep their slim hopes of qualification alive.
Tom Curran may be in contention after a calf injury. Hamish Mackenzie is an unlikely starter with a side strain.
Probable Stars XI: Duckett, Rogers, Harper, Lawrence, Stoinis, Maxwell, Cartwright, Usama, Steketee, Paris, Siddle
Steve Smith has been cleared to play for Sixers for three games before the Test squad depart for Sri Lanka around January 19. Including this game, there are four matches for Sixers up to January 17. It may mean that he plays three straight off.
It is not clear whether Sean Abbott is included in the rule that no Australia bowler should play BBL. Surely not considering he is unlikely to make the Sri Lanka squad and he didn't play against India.
Possible Sixers XI: Smith, Philippe, Vince, Henriques, Silk, Edwards, Kerr, Abbott, Akeal, Dwarshuis, Murphy
Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers Big Bash pitch report
In the last 26 night matches at the MCG, 16 have been won by the team fielding first. Stars were able to chase 168 against Renegades but the bias shouldn't be dismissed.
More than 160 has been busted four three times in the last 12 so we don't expect big runs.
There may be some value at 1.9110/11 for Stars to go under that mark batting first.
Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers Big Bash match prediction
Sixers had a wobble against Hobart and were unable to get back on track when rain forced the abandonment of their contest against Brisbane Heat. Still, it is a surprise to see Sixers as big as 1.855/6 for this one.
Stars need three wins from their last three to stand any chance of qualification. Only twice since 2017 has a team made the play-offs with five wins, though, so that may not even be enough.
The hosts are a really poor side and the Sixers, the epitome of consistency, warrant support. We don't expect the odds to move on the flip so by all means include the comfort rug of Sixers batting first.
Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash player bets
Sportsbook are yet to price Smith for top Sixers bat. But we would expect around 2/13.00.
Smith has an excellent record in the last two years, winning the market four times in the seven matches he has played. He has two centuries and two fifties in his last five innings.
Recommended bets
