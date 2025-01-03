Big Bash

Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash Tips: Stars rising but Renegades reeling

Glenn Maxwell
Maxwell is 5s for top bat

Ed Hawkins previews the contest from the MCG on Saturday and finds a 14/115.00 top bat bet...

Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades
Saturday 4 January, 08:15
TV: live on Sky Sports

Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash team news

Stars are on the board and it is thanks to the surprise addition of Dan Lawrence. The England man did something that Ben Duckett and Olli Pope have failed to do and got his team home in a chase with 64 from 38 against Heat. Hamish McKenzie and Tom Curran are both injured.

Probable Stars XI: Duckett, Rogers, Harper, Lawrence, Stoinis, Maxwell, Cartwright, Usama, Steketee, Paris, Siddle

Renegades have taken Fergus O'Neill out of the squad for Xavier Crone. Crone, a quick, has been in good touch in Shield cricket with ball and bat. O'Neill managed only one over in defeat by Strikers so it it appears to be enforced.

Possible Renegades XI: Brown, Fraser-McGurk, Seifert, Bethell, Evans, Harvey, Sutherland, T Rogers, Crone, Zampa, Richardson

Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash pitch report

In the last 25 night matches at the MCG, 16 have been won by the team fielding first. That is a hefty toss bias. More than 160 has been busted just three times in the last 11 so it wouldn't be advisable to expect a run glut. Given Renegades' run rate is just 7.7 this term they are the more likely sell.

Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash match prediction



Renegades have been a major disappointment this term given the calibre of players in the squad. But two wins in five may be indicative of squad churn. As soon as the going gets tough, players move on to think about the next challenge.

Why do the likes of Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jacob Bethell and Laurie Evans need to scrap and battle when in a week they could be off to SAT20 and ILT20? Where is the incentive? Renegades could collapse from here and with Stars enjoying the toss bias they are fair favs at 1.875/6.

Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash player bets



Here's an interesting price. Tom Rogers, the Stars opener, at 6/17.00 for top bat? it's one of the biggest for an opener you will ever see. And it is a bet on win rate but only by the odd point. He is in tricky form, though. Hilton Cartwright is overdue a score but is disappearing down the order. We might have a small stake at 14/115.00 in case he can get upped. By contrast Glenn Maxwell is 5s but batting only a place higher.

Recommended Bet

Back Hilton Cartwright top Stars bat

SBK14/1

Now read more Cricket tips and previews here!

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Big Bash

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder Big Bash Tips: Bets at 7/2 and 7/1

  • Ed Hawkins
Colin Munro
Australia

Australia v India Fifth Test In-play Tips: India remain in the hunt in thriller

  • Ed Hawkins
Pat Cummins
Big Bash

Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers Big Bash Tips: Batting first they key at Bellerive

  • Ed Hawkins
Chris Lynn

Most Read Stories

  1. Cricket Tips

    Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder Big Bash Tips: Bets at 7/2 and 7/1

  2. Cricket Tips

    Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair

  3. Cricket Tips

    Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1

Latest podcast

Cricket...Only Bettor

The Best Festive Bash

  • Editor
Cricket...Only Bettor

Do Australia hit back versus India?

  • Editor