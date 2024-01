MCG pitch low-scoring

Chaudhary a strong choice

Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes

Tuesday 15 January, 08.15

Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes team news

There is still no Sam Harper for Stars after his horrible injury in the nets. Peter Handscomb takes the gloves.

Probable XI: Rogers, Lawrence, Webster, Maxwell, Stoinis, Cartwright, Imad, Handscomb, Coulter-Nile, Paris, Boland

Sam Hain's msierable Bash campaign is over for HH after he was axed from the final squad. It looks like Nikhil Chaudhary will bat at No 5.

Probable XI: McDermott, Waade, Wright, jewell, Chaudhary, David, Anderson, Jordan, Dooley, Ellis, Meredith

Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes pitch report

In the last 22 men's T20 matches (unaffected by rain) more than 160 in the first dig has been busted just seven times. Stars were rolled for 101 versus Perth earlier this term. In a 14-over thrash Stars chased 98 with ease against Renegades. Last time out Stars posted only 156 versus SIxers. It's an unders play at around 153.5 if Stars bat first with the hosts suffereng a poorer run rate on batting versus bowling economy head-to-head. There is a chance of rain but maybe not enough to lose overs. On that market you're protected from any reduction with bets voied.

Stars are 1.804/5 favourites with Hobart 2.245/4. Neither side are reliable in the least but this looks a particularly poor price about the home team.



Stars looked a tired bunch in defeat by a poor Renegades outfit last time and their failure to make the play-offs could take another toll here. Hobart are out of the picture, too, but that superior run rate with the bat and economy with the ball could tell.

On a potentially tricky surface we're prepared to go low for top-bat winners. Prices which stand out include Chaudhary at 14/115.00 given his likely spot in the order for Hobart. Imad Wasim is also worth some small change at 40/141.00 for Stars. Glenn Maxwell has been boosted to 16/54.20.

