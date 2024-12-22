Big Bash

Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers Big Bash Tips: Renegades on the charge

Jhye Richatrdson
Richardson has been called up for Australia

Ed Hawkins previews the action from Docklands on Monday and finds a top-runscorer bet at 7/18.00...

Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers
Monday 23 December, 08:15
TV: live on Sky Sports

Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers Big Bash team news

Renegades have named an unchanged squad after the thrashing of Hobart ignited their campaign. Three wickets apiece for Fergus O'Neill, Tom Rogers and Will Sutherland gave a much-needed confidence boost to the bowling group. Jacob Bethell is in and batted at No 4, forming a dangerous axis with Laurie Evans at No 5.

Probable Renegades XI: Fraser-McGurk, Brown, Seifert, Bethell, Evans, Harvey, Sutherland, Richardson, O'Neill, Rogers, Zampa,

Unlike Renegades, a defeat by Hurricanes has left questions about this Perth team. They wasted a massive toss bias and have since been dealt the blow of losing Jhye Richardson after he was called up for Australia. Josh Inglis is also unlikely to be available meaning Matt Hurst comes in again. Aaron Hardie remains a doubt with injury.

Possible Scorchers XI: F Allen, Jennings, Connolly, Hurst, Turner, Hobson, A Agar, Tye, Kelly, Behrendorff, Morris

Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers Big Bash pitch report

There is a slight bias for the chaser in night matches at Docklands with 12 wins in 20. The runs per over in those games is 8.21. Eight times going unders 160.5 on a par line would have been a winner but the market is wise with early shows at unders 158.5. The time to short could be in the powerplay where there could be an overreaction.

Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers Big Bash match prediction



This is a cracker for Christmas with Renegades at 2.0421/20 and Scorchers 1.9110/11. The market is either expecting a significant surge from Renegades this season or a downturn in form from Perth. It may be the latter which is driving the prices.

The loss of Richardson and Inglis, plus injuries, means Perth are up against it before a ball has been bowled. Their loss to Hobart was alarming and Renegades' thrusting batters are possibly the worst type to run into now. Renegades a smidge of value in-play at around 2.1011/10.

Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers Big Bash player bets



Ashton Turner is almost always overrated and at 7/18.00 for top Perth bat he is worth a play. He actually has a win rate at around 22% in the last two years and with Inglis not involved there is less to beat. For Renegades, Bethell does catch the eye at 9/25.50.

Recommended Bet

Back Ashton Turner top Perth bat

SBK7/1

Now read more Cricket tips and previews here!

Recommended bets

